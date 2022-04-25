Megan Thee Stallion Gives Tearful Interview: I Had Never Been Shot at Before

In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion was the victim of a shooting that resulted in bullet fragments embedded in her feet.

After widespread speculation, she identified Tory Lanez as the shooter.

Tory is currently facing criminal charges and has violated the court's protective order more than once.

For the first time since the shooting, Megan is speaking about her experiences, becoming emotional as she recalls fearing for her life.

Almost two years after that harrowing night, Megan Thee Stallion has given an interview to CBS Mornings.

Speaking to Gayle King, she recalls how 2020 was in many ways a career highlight.

Two of her songs were inescapably everywhere, she was one of the hottest names in music, and was invited to the hottest parties -- including on that fateful night.

The 27-year-old rapper had famously been a guest at a party at Kylie Jenner's house.

On her way home with friends, including rapper Tory Lanez, she says that "everything happens so fast."

Megan explained: "There was an argument because I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn't ready to go."

That is a normal disagreement for virtually any friend group or family to have, but this time, things escalated.

Tearing up, Megan noted: "But that's like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time."

She emphasized: "But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud."

Highlighting how shocking it was, Megan commented: "Like, this was one of them times, where it was like it shouldn’t have got this crazy."

"The arguing in the car is getting worse," she describes, visibly reliving the moment as she speaks about it in an interview for the first time.

"And I don't want to be in this car no more," Megan notes. "Like, 'cause I see it's getting crazy."

"So I get out of the car and it's like everything happens so fast," Megan narrates.

"And all I hear is this man screaming," Megan says, describing her recollection of Tory Lanez.

"He said, 'Dance, b--ch,' and he started shooting. And I'm just like, 'Oh my god.' Like, he shot me a couple of times," she recalls.

"He is standin' up over the window, shooting," Megan details, expressing that she was "so scared."

"And I didn't even want to move," she adds. "I didn't want to move too quick."

Megan explain: "Like, 'cause I'm like, 'Oh my god. If I take the wrong step, I don't know if he's gonna shoot something that's, like, super important."

"I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me," she recalls thinking.

"I was really scared 'cause I had never been shot at before," Megan says, reminding us all that many rappers come from different backgrounds.

Megan knew that she had been injured, but between shock and the adrenaline surge, she did not know exactly what had happened yet.

Megan looked down and saw that her feet were bleeding, and knew that she had to "crawl in somebody's driveway."

She alleges that Tory was "apologizing" after the shooting.

"'I'm so sorry. Please don't tell nobody. I'll give y'all a million dollars if y'all don't say nothing,'" Megan recites.

Megan continues: "And I'm like, 'What are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now? Help me.'"

She reasons: "Like, if you sorry, just help me."

Additionally, Megan notes that she was very afraid of the police response, so initially did not name Tory as her attacker in order to avoid a potential shootout with Tory.