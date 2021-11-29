Matthew McConaughey: Alright, I'm Not Running for Texas Governor!

And just like that, all is alright, alright, alright with the world.

After years of tone deaf statements by Matthew McConaughey, the actor threatened to run for office.

It was a controversial idea, since the actor has no political resume to speak of and his candidacy could alter a race, even if he loses.

To the relief of countless political journalists who can postpone learning to spell "McConaughey," he will not be running.

On Sunday, November 28, Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter to post a 3-minute video.

There, the actor explained that he was no longer planning to throw his hat into the ring.

When Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke go head to head in 2022, he won't be a wild card.

In the video, McConaughey speaks about his belief in service and responsibility.

He notes that he had "been considering a run for the Governor of Texas."

During that time, he had been "listening and learning, been measuring and studying Texas politics and American politics."

The goal behind all of that was to ascertain exactly what the best way for him to serve to make the world better would be.

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership," McConaughey admitted.

He expressed: "It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder."

"It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment,” McConaughey confirmed.

However, he vowed to “continue to work and invest the bounty I have."

He hopes to do so "by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses, and foundations that I believe are leaders."

McConaughey hopes to support "establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life."

He will also throw in his lot with "organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity."

He noted: "That’s the American dream."

This announcement was not premature.

In just two weeks, McConaughey would have had to file by the state-mandated deadline of December 13.

Clearly, he thought long and hard about this topic, wrestling with the idea before deciding against the run for office.

What is really interesting is that McConaughey's announcement comes just days after an eye-opening Dallas Morning News poll.

According to that poll, McConaughey would best Greg Abbott by eight points if they ran against each other one-on-one.

He would net 44 percent of Texan votes, per the poll, with Abbott getting only 35.

With a majority of Texans in the same poll -- that's 54 percent -- saying that the state is "on the wrong track," that sounds hopeful.

But Beto O'Rourke's candidacy should not be discounted.

There were concerns that O'Rourke and McConaughey could end up splitting a "majority" of votes, leaving Abbott to win despite his unpopularity.

What's more, and one hopes that McConaughey considered this, is that he has no tangible political experience.

That does not mean that he has not done good things, does not have good ideas, and does not have political potential.

It simply means that he is not a politician. Celebrities deciding to wade into political races for higher offices is, with some exceptions, seldom a good thing.

If McConaughey believes that public service is his calling, he may want to consider running for office at a lower level.

City councils, from small towns to major cities, are a fine office to seek. State legislatures could always use more honest candidates.

These positions don't get the glory or prestige of big-name offices, but they're a much better place to start and learn the ropes.