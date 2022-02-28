Maksim Chmerkovskiy: I Got Arrested, But Now I'm Finally Leaving Ukraine

When Russian troops began their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday of last week, Maksim Chmerkovskiy was in his native country filming the Ukrainian version of World of Dance.

Five days later, the 42-year-old has finally begun his long journey home.

Maksim has been using Instagram to update fans on his hellish experiences in his war-torn homeland.

For millions of Instagram users, Chmerkovskiy's video messages have offered a shocking close-up look at the reality on the ground in this ravaged nation.

Maskim has repeatedly assured fans that he is safe, but concerns about his welfare continue to pour in from all over the world.

The most poignant, of course, are the comments from Chmerkovskiy's wife Peta Murgatroyd, who's at home in the US with the couple's 5-year-old son.

“I think everybody’s going through a lot of emotions,” Maksim told his followers in a video message posted on Sunday.

“I’m in the safest place I can find.

“It's not a cry for help, as I said, I'm safe, I'm starting to not be able to just sort of keep my head,” he continued as emotion began to overtake him.

“I'm trying to stay focused and try to let my voice be heard," said a clearly outraged Chmerkovskiy.

“I'm being very serious. I’m sorry. I’m losing a little bit of my patience. I just want everybody to do something.”

"I love you. You will be home soon I promise. Think about how many bbq’s we are doing to have. Then the fishing trips with shai," Murgatroyd commented on the video.

Maksim's family back home has received little in the way of encouraging news over the course of the past week.

But finally, they have new reason to be hopeful.

In his most recent message to followers, Chmerkovskiy revealed that he has begun to make his way toward Poland.

"I'm going to try and make my way out. I'm going to start making my way towards the border," he said.

"I have options. Just a little nervous but I think it's going to be alright. I know it's going to be okay."

The Dancing With the Stars performer revealed that he had been arrested and released, but he did not offer any details about the incident.

Perhaps as a response to his arrest, Maksim finally began the long, arduous journey toward Ukraine's border with Poland.

In an Instagram Live update that appeared moments ago, Chmerkovskiy revealed that he had made it aboard a train out of the country.

Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are currently required by law to remain in the country in order to help with the war effort.

"Please pray for my husband Maks," Murgatroyd posted on her own Instagram page on Monday.

"I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder.

"My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more."

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.