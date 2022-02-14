Juliana Custodio Quashes "Fake Pregnancy" Rumors with Gender Reveal Party

Last year, 90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio revealed that she was pregnant.

She was immediately inundated with rumors, many of which didn't make sense.

People accused Juliana of fathering her baby while cheating. Others claimed that she'd fabricated the whole pregnancy story.

Juliana is celebrating a pregnancy milestone and quashing at least some of these rumors in one go -- by sharing her sweet gender reveal party.

Before we get into what people were saying about Juliana before, let's talk about the video itself.

Just a few minutes long, Juliana posted the whole thing to YouTube on Sunday, February 13.

We have a clip for you to view, and it's truly heartwarming.

In the video, Juliana is excitedly preparing for her gender reveal party.

Gender reveal parties are controversial with good reason (especially the ones that start forest fires), but this one is as harmless as they get.

She and boyfriend Ben Obscura met up with friends in a remote corner of a restaurant for their special surprise.

There, they were presented with a balloon that had been specially prespared for them.

After a lot of tension and emotion from both parties, Juliana popped the balloon.

Out poured blue (precariously close to green) petals, indicating that they are expecting a baby boy.

This was a joyous moment for Juliana and for Ben.

Their friends were excited -- some even shedding tears over the couple's joy.

90 Day Fiance fans are similarly enthused for Juliana, who won over many skeptical viewers during her season by being genuine and honest.

Juliana shared her pregnancy news in November of last year -- months after leaving the United States and her ex, Michael Jessen.

Many viewers grew to love Juliana and Michael's story, being surprised by how genuine their love was.

Perhaps, if their bond had been faker, things would not have soured as they did when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Their marriage was a COVID casualty, but there was more to it than that.

Juliana felt treated more like a live-in servant for Michael, his ex, and his ex's new husband than like an equal partner.

Economic hardships during a once-in-a-century pandemic are one thing. Feeling slighted and neglected by your spouse is another.

Despite a very clear timeline (made even clearer by Juliana excitedly sharing her sonogram), odd rumors pursued her.

At one point, some on social media -- and even an "anonymous source" in a report -- accused Juliana of cheating.

There was speculation that perhaps someone else, like Michael's ex-wife's new husband, had fathered her baby.

The timeline doesn't support that. It's difficult to impregnate someone from across the Atlantis ocean.

Juliana conceived when she was already in Europe.

She also confirmed that, yes, Ben really is the father.

Another wild theory was that Juliana had fabricated the entire pregnancy story.

The supposed motive varied widely depending upon which social media post you read.

Some read that she'd made it up to show Michael that it was really over. Others thought that she was doing it for "attention."

Well, if it's fake, then she's really committing to the bit, with an ultrasound shared last month and now a whole reveal party.

It's not fake, because life isn't a soap opera and most real people are smart enough to know how poorly that would backfire.

We continue to congratulate Juliana and wish her well, while hoping that her baseless detractors find a better hobby.