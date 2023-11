On an earlier episode, Rob became angry when Sophie even mentioned his past cheating.



So perhaps it’s no surprise that on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 5, we learned two important things.



The first was that Rob’s cheating was worse than some viewers assumed.



And the second was that Rob did it again. Sophie moved out as a result. Here’s how it went down:

1 Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra The next day, things are still awkward. Sophie feels better after getting some sleep, but it sounds like Rob’s mind was racing all night. The night before, she found out that he has previously undisclosed plans to have kids — as in, for her to have his kids. But he didn’t mention it to Sophie, and it sounds like he assumed that a discussion about baby names was the same as planning out this aspect of their future. Now, maybe cooler heads can prevail.

2 It’s time to talk These two should have had this talk before the K-1 visa. If you want to just wing it with a partner and move in together, that’s one thing. But these two have legally entangled themselves. Rob was making assumptions about Sophie’s uterus, and Sophie was assuming that her own plans wouldn’t impact her relationship. It’s a mess. We all avoid difficult conversations, and sometimes it’s better to wait until the right time. But the “right time” to talk about whether or not they’d have kids was clearly many months ago.

3 “You didn’t ask me anything; you walked away” Rob keeps irritatingly referring to this as saying that he plans to “have a family,” which is weird — marrying Sophie, he’ll have a family. It just won’t involve kids. Anyway, Sophie confronts him about how he didn’t seem interested in listening (even though his sister listened, and encouraged Rob to listen). It hurt her that he not only brushed her off, but when he heard that she had medical concerns about pregnancy (and yes, he does know about her ovarian cyst as a teen), he didn’t ask follow-up questions. That stings!

4 Maybe surrogacy? Now that they’re actually talking, Sophie explains that she likes children. But pregnancy both scares her (her ovarian cyst could have killed her!) and sounds like a longshot. So their two paths forward, if they were to have kids, would be adoption or surrogacy (with a gestational carrier). Rob is open to that. They could have spared themselves a lot of heartache if they’d had this talk long ago. But don’t worry; there’s more heartache to come.

5 Later, Sophie calls her mom Her mother (who does not like Rob) actually opens the conversation with a gracious apology for how she disparages Rob. Apparently she doesn’t feel like he respects her so she returns the energy. Sophie appreciates the apology … but it came at a “weird time.” So she catches her mom up to speed, who then wonders if Sophie is agreeing to look into things like surrogacy for herself or just to please Rob. Sophie does need to really think about this, to make sure that her answer is for the right reasons.

6 Rob and Sophie go out Sophie likes clubbing (she’s 23, hot, and from an affluent family), where Rob says that he’s disinterested because he’s no longer single — and clubbing is expensive. Fair! They go out, though. Tor’i, a friend of Rob’s, meets up with them. He dislikes Sophie and believes that she’s a cheater, because she had a dating app profile during a previous visit.

7 “Women are capable of anything” Tor’i awkwardly mentions Sophie’s use of an app, which she explains was looking for friends in a new area. (To be clear, a lot of apps do have these functions, even if we cannot verify how Sophie was using it) Even more awkwardly, Tor’i indirectly mentions that he’d have assumed that she was into girls from her profile. Sophie is bisexual, so … yes … even if she wasn’t using the app to look for a date. However, she hasn’t come out to Rob (or much of anyone). So, like we said, it’s awkward.

8 Sophie brought a friend, too Soraya and Sophie have known each other for a few years, and are super good friends. She’s there as a sort of buffer, so that she and Rob both have a friend with them. They go clubbing. At one point, Rob confirms with Soraya that she and Sophie met “on the Friends side of the app” rather than while looking for prospective dates. It’s an uncomfortable moment for viewers. And for Sophie. And, frankly, for Soraya.

9 Yeah Outside, Sophie adorably confirms to the cameras that she was not looking for a girlfriend when she and Soraya became friends. Just for the record, Sophie isn’t even out to Soraya as bisexual. Tor’i does confirm that he’s no longer suspicious. And Sophie tells the camera that she’s still looking for friends, since she doesn’t know anyone in the area (present company excluded). She knows that she wants to come out to Rob soon.

10 Oh dear Sophie moved out of Rob’s apartment. This went down off camera. Sophie explains that she wanted “to get away” from Rob and his whole life. This wasn’t just about needing space. Sophie admits that she checked Rob’s phone after a stress dream. She went on one app, where Rob has been receiving and soliciting videos from other women. “I took what I could and … left,” Sophie shares.

11 Rob didn’t take it well He protests that he’s not “perfect” but “only” wants to be with Sophie. That’s great! And if Sophie were having a meltdown about, like, him watching porn (like that one unhinged TikToker did this summer), that would be one thing. But what Rob has been doing, Sophie explains, is more personal — having conversations, asking for specific content, and then clearly getting off to what he’s getting. She’s pretty vague, which may mean that he’s on a specific social media app or using a specific service that the show can’t name just yet. Some relationships DO allow people to have online sexual escapades … but both (or more) partners need to agree. And Rob, who did this before and knows that Sophie told him that she’ll leave him if he cheats like this again, knows that he is not in that kind of relationship.

12 Sophie feels stuck If she were in the UK, she would have just gone to her mom’s or a friend’s place. But she’s not. She’s in Los Angeles and she doesn’t know anyone, so she has a rental as she weighs her options. If she goes home, that means leaving Rob behind — probably forever — because she won’t be able to legally return without a brand new visa.