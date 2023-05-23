If you’re a fan of the Duchess of Sussex, then we probably don’t need to tell you that Meghan Markle is considered one of the most stylish women on the planet.
Even before she married into the royal family, Meghan’s fashion sense was above reproach, and she generously shared her favorite tips and tricks with fans on her personal lifestyle blog, The Tig.
Of course, these days, Meghan’s most stylish accessory is her ever-present royal arm candy.
Prince Harry has benefitted more than anyone else from the duchess’ keen eye, and many royal watchers have noted that he’s upped his fashion game considerably in his years as a married man.
These days, the Sussexes’ blend of Old World elegance and Hollywood glamour has brought them to stylish new heights.
Check out the gallery below for some of Harry and Meghan’s most eye-catching looks:
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Their Most Stylish Moments as a Couple!
