90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days viewers know more than they ever wanted to about Gino and Jasmine’s sex life.



We know about the golden showers, the flogging, and other mild BDSM. And we know about their problems.



One problem has recently gone away, and it’s bringing new concerns to Jasmine’s mind.



She’s balking at the idea of having a baby with Gino, for several reasons. But Gino has his heart set on it.

1 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda On Season 6, Episode 12, we see Gino and Jasmine taking turns trimming each other’s nose hairs. Honestly, the intimacy of it is pretty cute. The only truly weird thing about it is that they’re on camera for it. And that applies to so much of their lives these days.

2 “The secret pocket of the blue pills” Things are apparently going much better for them following their memorable and romantic vacation. In particular, Jasmine notes that Gino is now able to climax during sex with her rather than having to finish himself off on the bathroom. This is a milestone for her, and she feels more appreciated and desirable. Gino remarks that their stability and lack of drama (relatively) outside of the bedroom has improved things behind closed doors. Sure, whatever.

3 NO, GINO Gino says that Jasmine almost looks pregnant as they walk. So … this is truly not a good line to use on anyone. Especially someone with as many deeply unhealthy body image issues as Jasmine. Jasmine tells him that he’s “crazy and delusional” for the comment. Meanwhile, Gino does that thing where he just says “no, no, no” as if he’s trying to undo whatever he just said or whatever just happened.

4 “I’m in need. I wanna have it.” Speaking of babies and the making thereof, Jasmine admits that she sometimes finds herself craving a baby with Gino. She already had two kids, keep in mind. Meanwhile, she also admits that there are times when the idea of it seems too daunting and impossible.

5 Wait, what? “When I think about my future with Jasmine, having a kid is really important to me,” Gino tells the cameras. “We have spoken before about having a child of our own. I thought Jasmine was ready when I first met her, but she was taking birth control pills because she wanted us to be on good common ground before we have kids. But now that we’ve grown closer, we have a stronger bond. I think we’re both ready.”

6 “Kids are chaotic” In addition to giving me this reply image to use the next time that I hear about TikTok drama, Jasmine reminds Gino of the realities of being a parent. Gino says that they should be able to handle one kid, especially since he’s aiming to do an early retirement. But Jasmine notes that she won’t have any family support in Michigan. She doesn’t know if Gino’s family will like her, and she’s unsure if she’ll get any support or help from them. That’s a valid concern. (Of course, sometimes people bond with in-laws faster when they have a kid)

7 Time for a serious question Stepping out of the rain, Jasmine asks Gino if this would be a dealbreaker. If she ends up deciding that she’s unwilling to have another kid, would that mean that he’ll leave her? To the cameras, Jasmine admits: “I don’t really know if I will ever feel prepared to have a kid with Gino. And that’s the part that really scares me.”