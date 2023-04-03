Gabriel Paboga Comes Out to Isabel Posada's Parents on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way (Recap)

On Season 4, Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, several couples hit key milestones.



Some learned painful truths about a partner. Some sat down to see if they could work as a couple. Others held a wedding.



And one cast member revealed his inner truth to his future in-laws, putting everything on the line in the name of being forthright.



The stakes were high. Check out our recap below to see how things went:

1 Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada Sitting down with Isabel’s parents, Gabe uses a translation app to come out to them as a transgender man. He explains who he is pretty simply, noting that he has been living as himself for a full decade. After coming out, an awkward silence makes him anxious. Gabe fears rejection, and wonders how Isabel’s parents will respond.

2 They respond with surprise and honesty Clearly, they are taking time to process the news. Many people already have transgender friends and neighbors and classmates and coworkers, but this is clearly very new to Isabel’s folks. Her father admits that Gabe has left him with a loss for words.

3 However, Isabel’s mom does have something to say She respects that Gabriel has opened up to them. She appreciates the honesty — and, clearly, understands that this was not easy.

4 They will want to spend time thinking about this However, Isabel’s parents main takeaway is that they still like Gabe. Her dad says that they’re hoping that nothing changes, and affirms that Gabriel remains a welcome guest in their home.

5 It’s not perfect, but it’s earnest and heartwarming What really takes Gabe aback is that he is so accustomed to seeing bigots veil their hatred in Christianity, that hearing someone cite his Christian beliefs to explain why he accepts him is very new.

6 Isabel is moved to tears This went better than she had imagined. She tears up while speaking to the confessional camera about how important this is.

7 Later, Gabe is having trouble processing this good news He has faced such heartbreaking rejection from transphobes that this level of acceptance feels almost surreal. Isabel assures him that her parents aren’t, like, pranking him by being nice.

8 Gabe takes Sara and Miguel to paint pottery They’re not just there for ceramics, however. He tells them both how much he loves them and wants to take care of them … and marry their mom. In fact, his plate will be part of his proposal. But he wants their blessing to marry Isabel. After all, this is something that will impact them. But they both love Gabriel, and they both express excitement over his plans to propose.

9 He even shows them the actual ring Almost in unison, Sara and Miguel praise the piece of proposal jewelry. In the mean time, Gabe tells them, he needs to practice so that he can propose smoothly in Spanish.

10 And Isabel talks to her mom Her father wants to talk to Gabriel more, seemingly to better understand him. Meanwhile, it sounds like her parents are mostly just hoping that he can bring stability to Isabel’s life. Isabel notes that Gabe is very stabilizing, and adds that his maturity has really benefited their relationship. Meanwhile, Isabel sees the writing on the wall about marriage. Her mom asks her to wait just a little longer, but advises that the two of them will be even stronger as a result.

11 Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo It is her first day in the DR after moving, and she’s in a new apartment that Yohan picked out. She’s not yet sure if it’s a long-term home, but for now, she’s just trying to organize her belongings and find a sense of peace that way.

12 Daniele and Yohan call up her spiritual mentor for a divination session Baba tells Yohan to be wary of things like fish bones or anything else that might damage his throat, but he should take time to enjoy sweet things like honey. It’s not bad advice as far as divination goes, and Yohan remains polite despite his confusion. He’s doing this for Daniele, not for himself.

13 They have fundamentally different beliefs At times, both Yohan and Daniele have struggled to respect each other’s beliefs. They are husband and wife, so hopefully, this will change over time.

14 Just then, the lights go off in the apartment Yohan admits that he did not pay the power bill, and says that she will need to pay it. Sometimes, couples do need to cover bills like this … but Daniele is confused that Yohan did not say anything. She did not want to deal with this on her first full day in the DR after moving there, and she wishes that Yohan had thought of that.

15 Happy anniversary! Yohan and Daniele sit down and enjoy some drinks while marking an anniversary, but they also discuss things that they would like to change. Yohan mentions that he would like it if Daniele communicated more calmly, not yelling and crying. He’s valid, and she says that she knows that she needs to change this.

16 Meanwhile, they both have some jealousy issues Yohan does not like when Daniele has guy friends. Meanwhile, Daniele is okay with him having friends who are women … but doesn’t like when Yohan has these friends but claims that he has not. It is something that they can both work on.

17 Daniele’s friend Taylen is in town He reached out to her over Instagram because he is vacationing in the Dominican Republic. He’s from Miami, and he’d love to stop by and see her and also meet her husband. But there’s a catch — he and Daniele were once in some sort of relationship, and Yohan bristles at the thought of a reunion.

18 This is a cultural difference We have previously seen other couples on this franchise grapple with the exact same point of contention. In the United States, it is extremely common to be friends with an ex. Not all breakups are ugly or bitter, and some people broke up because they realized that they were happier as friends. Clearly, this is a foreign — literally — concept for Yohan.

19 He does not like that she wants to see Taylen In Yohan’s mind, Daniele is putting her ex above her husband if she wants to meet with him. Meanwhile, Daniele just wants her husband to meet and get along with her friends.

20 Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh At this point, Jen has been back in Oklahoma for months. She feels like her life is on hiatus — not uncommon for folks who abruptly have to move back home. Now, she’s back on track with her visa and is preparing to return to India very soon. So she contacts her friends.

21 Jen chats with Randi and Myra These are two friends who care about Jen enough to openly share their concerns with her. Remember, Randi catfished Rishi briefly before her first trip, hoping to discover whether he was truly faithful. The results were not enough to discourage Jen … at the time.

22 But Randi has some bad news Previously, Jen was so set on her trip to India that Randi didn’t share this part. But, she tells Jen, while she was posing as a model and telling Rishi that she would soon be in Jaipur, he sent her something beyond a few replies.

23 Rishi DMed her a thirst trap Randi says that Rishi sent this pic, in which he is showing off his body while wearing only a towel, some time before he seemingly realized her connection to Jen and blocked her. But Randi hopes that it will give Jen some clarity.

24 Jen feels “genuinely disgusted” Remember, she asked Rishi about his fidelity and encouraged him to be honest with her — she just wants to know. Rishi assured her that he had simply poured himself into his work during their two years apart. Jen has doubts, but she is not prepared to dump Rishi over this. The sunk cost fallacy, or is Jen giving the man she loves the benefit of the doubt? “I love him, but I have to go back. I can’t help it,” Jen says. She vows to confront Rishi over this.

25 Meanwhile, in India Rishi is learning a dance routine with his friend, Khushi. Let’s just say that we really like Khushi, and she seems like an advocate for Jen in her absence.

26 Is Rishi serious about Jen? He tells Khushi that he plans to marry Jen, no doubt about it.

27 “I don’t believe you” Khushi tells Rishi very bluntly that he’s not showing the signs of a commitment to marry Jen. He hasn’t told his family, for one thing, and that is huge.

28 And Khushi is not alone Khushi tells the camera that no one who knows him would expect Rishi to follow through. He hangs out with a lot of women, sometimes he slips away when they go out to bars, and she is essentially saying that she believes that either Rishi has cheated on Jen, or he’s accidentally making it look like he is.

29 It’s time for Jen to head out She says goodbye to Charles, her brother, and to her mom. Her sister-in-law, Tara, will drive her to the airport. And Jen has a surprise for her during the drive.

30 Jen tells Tara about the thirst trap To say that Tara feels alarmed would be an understatement. She notes that Rishi DMed a pic in which he is essentially naked, and calls it a “red flag.” Still, she wishes Jen the very best.

31 Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera Their wedding day has arrived! Kris has only been in Colombia for nine days. She has had serious pain flare-ups in that time, and she might have to return to Alabama to testify regarding a motorcycle theft. But this is why she’s here.

32 Alex and Leo are there to do hair and makeup Previously, they both had their doubts about Kris. However, they have since met her, Kris explains. It sounds like their meeting was not eventful enough for producers to air on screen for more than a few seconds, but the result is that they both know Kris now.

33 Kris is so excited to marry Jeymi She knows that it seems like she and Jeymi are rushing, but she is about to marry someone she loves with all of her heart. Kris has two ex-husbands, but she hopes that Jeymi will be her wife forever. And the feeling is very mutual.

34 They exchange vows Jeymi’s vows are in Spanish, Kris’ vows are in English. There is a language barrier in play, but their emotions are on the same wavelength.

35 They’re married!! In addition to Alex and Leo attending the small, private ceremony, various family members tuned in to a livestream. Kris’ mother watched, as did her two children (her daughter’s exam schedule did not allow her to attend in person). We’re so happy for them!

36 Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud Elsherbiny After their explosive and very public fight, Nicole is crying in a hotel lobby. Mahmoud went home on his own. After Mahmoud continued “picking at” her — pretty much since the moment that she arrived — Nicole has decided that she has had enough. But she also feels hurt. She loves Mahmoud, and now she’s sitting in a hotel where she doesn’t know anyone but producers.

37 Mahmoud returns, and not alone His brother, Ahmed, walks him back. He felt horrified when Mahmoud returned to his mother’s house without his wife. Ahmed definitely seems frustrated with his younger brother, but in a caring way.

38 Ahmed reminds Nicole that she is family Calling her his “sister,” Ahmed is quick to remind her that Mahmoud has never had a girlfriend, let alone a wife, before her. So Mahmoud is of course going to make mistakes. He also notes that he and his wife, Fatima, clashed for a couple of years before they found a happy balance.

39 Nicole talking to Mahmoud does not go as well If you cannot admit that you did something wrong, then you cannot correct it. Mahmoud knows that how he treats Nicole causes problems, but does it anyway. Something has to change. And though Nicole and Mahmoud both apologize to each other … up to a point … it swiftly looks like they are once again headed for divorce.

40 Ahmed returns and steps in He tells Nicole that he knows that she has “not left him in your heart.” Their argument is just words, but doesn’t mean that they don’t love each other. With Ahmed’s encouragement, they drop their dispute and head home together. For better or for worse.

41 Things are looking better We later see them out and about with Ahmed, Fatima, and their daughter. Nicole tells the cameras that she and Ahmed still have issues to work through, but things are much more peaceful now.

42 No fights! Of course, they cannot simply avoid talking about their problems forever. But for now, Nicole and Mahmoud seem to be getting along better — to Ahmed’s delight. Still, Nicole notes that there are things, like Mahmoud’s rules for her clothing, that she would like to discuss one day.

43 Fatima has a confession to make She did not wear her hijab when she and Ahmed were together in China, and switched to wearing it once she moved to Egypt. She leans forward and, in English, tells Nicole that, in her heart, she doesn’t “like” wearing it.