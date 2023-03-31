Gwyneth Paltrow Gifts Goop Products to Man Who Sued Her: I Wish You Well

No hard feelings?
Gwyneth Paltrow won a double-victory in court during the final week of March.
The jury determined that she was not at fault, and awarded her a symbolic $1 for her countersuit. (Plus attorney fees)
In the courtroom, Gwyneth approached the man who had sued her, telling him that she wishes him well.
Apparently, that was not enough. Gwyneth is sending the guy an olive branch — in the form of Goop brand gifts.
She’s not announcing it publicly. Word is that the first gift will arrive on Saturday, April 1.
We here at THG have actually gotten our hands on a list of these alleged peace offerings.
But we’re talking about Goop products, here. Please don’t take this as a recommendation.
In fact, be sure to read to the end for some really important disclaimers.