Are Jibri and Miona Bell Returning to 90 Day Fiance? They Probably Shouldn’t

After a season of ups and downs, Jibri and Miona Bell’s 90 Day Fiance Tell All saw Jibri feuding with everyone.
We don’t mean picking fights with people from his season. Nothing that simple.
What we’re talking about is acting with total hostility and aggression towards his own castmates.
Jibri left a sour taste in fans’ mouths. But maybe it was a ploy to stir the pot enough to return for another season. Maybe it worked. And maybe a redemption arc is exactly what he needs.
Or … maybe not. There are a lot of reasons why Jibri and Miona should keep their distance from the 90 Day franchise.