Are Jibri and Miona Bell Returning to 90 Day Fiance? They Probably Shouldn’t

After a season of ups and downs, Jibri and Miona Bell’s 90 Day Fiance Tell All saw Jibri feuding with everyone.



We don’t mean picking fights with people from his season. Nothing that simple.



What we’re talking about is acting with total hostility and aggression towards his own castmates.



Jibri left a sour taste in fans’ mouths. But maybe it was a ploy to stir the pot enough to return for another season. Maybe it worked. And maybe a redemption arc is exactly what he needs.



Or … maybe not. There are a lot of reasons why Jibri and Miona should keep their distance from the 90 Day franchise.

1 Jibri and Miona Already Had Their Season We don’t mean this in a “their 15 minutes are up” sort of way … or do we? A lot of viewers like keeping track of what the cast are up to, but a lot of others have expressed fatigue over returning people. You can only see Angela Deem so many times before you wonder if you’d be better off turning off the TV and wandering into the woods to eat bark off of trees. Jibri and Miona don’t quite have the makings of the next Angela, but that doesn’t mean that a trailer featuring them for Happily Ever After? wouldn’t elicit groans and complaints from a lot of fans.

2 They Did NOT Get a Friendly Edit Miona has her flaws, Jibri has his flaws. But editing absolutely played a role in highlighting the negatives that were there … and likely helping to overlook some positive moments. That goes with the reality TV territory, but some people receive kinder edits than others. Miona and Jibri clearly offered too much Villain Edit Bait, and the show took it and ran with it. In fact, a lot of people received “villain” edits to some degree. Daveed and Jibri’s mom didn’t come away smelling like roses, either. Jibri’s badass lesbian grandma might be the only one to come out of their story unscathed.

3 They Got Their Happily Ever After Despite everything that they went through, in editing and in real life, Jibri and Miona married each other. It wasn’t Miona’s picture-perfect beach wedding, but it was a gorgeous and happy moment. So

4 They Don’t Need The Money We’re not saying that they’re rich, but Jibri and Miona’s social media activity certainly wants to imply that they’re doing well. There’s pretty solid evidence that Miona’s business is genuinely pulling in money. Now, 90 Day Fiance doesn’t really pay that well. So while they might get more exposure and clout and business opportunities with another season … it doesn’t look like they really need it.

5 Filming a Reality Show is a Distracting, Full Time Job If Miona focuses her attention on making an impression for the cameras, she’s going to take her eye off of her business. It’s almost inevitable. Maybe she’d do just fine, and maybe she wouldn’t. But a number of her fans have discussed this on social media, and even people who would love to see them back on their screens have voiced the opinion that they’d rather see them thrive. That makes sense!

6 They Don’t Have Enough Problems That might sound counter-intuitive, but remember, this is a reality show. There are rare reality TV personalities who maintain their status by not having their lives be disastrous dumpster fires, but Jibri and Miona aren’t Kenneth and Armando, let alone some sort of Lisa Vanderpump. They’re dramatic and they both have larger-than-life personalities, but could they entertain viewers for a whole season with, what, more debates about where to live? With planning a second (beach) wedding?

7 Conversely, Filming Again Will Create New Problems Obviously, Jibri and Daveed have never needed cameras rolling to fight. Before they were besties, they fought physically, resulting in Daveed giving then-teenage Jibri such a beating that he spent three days in a coma. But their brawl was only one small example of the messy conflict that the cameras will bring out of people. Producers don’t use scripts, but they use loaded questions and “helpful” suggestions to turn someone’s orderly life into chaos. Do Jibri and Miona really need that?

8 Okay, What About Pillow Talk? Long before fan-favorites were receiving low-stakes spinoffs, Pillow Talk was a way for viewers to keep up with the cast, even if they were just hanging out and cracking jokes while watching TV. But do Jibri and Miona really have the personalities for that? Maybe Jibri and Daveed, but Jibri’s larger-than-life personality might still be too much. Meanwhile, Miona is very reserved and straightforward … which might not be the right vibe.

9 Jibri Alienated a Lot of People We don’t just mean that viewers didn’t like him by the end of the Tell All. Sure, Jibri and Miona made friends and they made fans. But Jibri’s explosive anger at the Tell All, his full on attacks on Patrick’s brother John and on castmate Ariela, were a total turnoff. That’s saying a lot, since both of them were divisive figures. That will have lasting consequences for them if they remain with the franchise.

10 Social Media is a Better Fit On social media, they’re controlling the narrative — not editors. That doesn’t mean that it’s any more honest (or any less honest) than reality TV, it just means that these two can control their image. They can show themselves at their best rather than at their worst. Honestly, that’s such a better fit for these two.

11 Wasn’t That Why They Signed Up to Start With? From the beginning, viewers suspected that Jibri signed up for the show to promote his band (honestly? He has maybe the best music that I’ve ever heard from a 90 Day star, though that’s not a tall order), and Miona signed up to promote her business. They have the social media attention from being on the show.