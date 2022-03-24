The Bachelorette 2022: Meet Gabby and Rachel's Sizzling Suitors!

As you very likely know by now, The Bachelorette will have two leads this summer.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia went quickly from Clayton Echard's discard pile to the front of the ABC line, as they will serve this season as the first-ever pair of Bachelorettes.

It's a unique opportunity.

And it's also bound to be a scorching hot one!

Months ahead of the July 11 premiere, producers have released the names, ages, hometowns and, most importantly, photos of all the men who will compete to marry Gabby and Rachel later this year.

"We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season of The Bachelorette!" a Facebook post on the official Bachelorette page reads, before asking users to leave a rose emoji in the comments for "who would get your first impression rose."

Well... you heard this account, didn't you?

Get to scrolling down below and get to deciding!