The Bachelorette 2022: Meet Gabby and Rachel's Sizzling Suitors!

As you very likely know by now, The Bachelorette will have two leads this summer.
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia went quickly from Clayton Echard's discard pile to the front of the ABC line, as they will serve this season as the first-ever pair of Bachelorettes.
It's a unique opportunity.
And it's also bound to be a scorching hot one!
Months ahead of the July 11 premiere, producers have released the names, ages, hometowns and, most importantly, photos of all the men who will compete to marry Gabby and Rachel later this year.
"We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season of The Bachelorette!" a Facebook post on the official Bachelorette page reads, before asking users to leave a rose emoji in the comments for "who would get your first impression rose."
Well... you heard this account, didn't you?
Get to scrolling down below and get to deciding!
1.
Alec G.
Alec G. hails from Houston, Texas. This hunk is 27 years old.
2.
John A.
Love the smile, John A.! This 26-year old aspiring husband is from Nashville, Tennessee.
3.
Spencer S.
Spencer S. is a 27-year old from Chicago. What a handsome fella!
4.
Zach S.
Zach S. is from Austin, Texas. Don't mess with him! He's 25 years old.
5.
Tyler N.
Tyler N. is 25. This stud muffin is from Rio Grande, New Jersey .
6.
Tino F.
Tino F. is seen here on the water. He's 28 and from Playa Del Rey, California.
7.
Termayne H.
Termayne H. is 28 years old. He calls Napersville, Illinois home.
8.
Ryan M.
Ryan M. is probably a Red Sox fan. He's 33 and is from Boston, Massachusetts.
9.
Roby S.
Roby S. is 33, and very easy on the eyes. He hails from Los Angeles, California.
10.
Quincey W.
Quincey W. is quite dapper. This 25-year old lives in Miami.
11.
Nate G.
Nate G. looks like he enjoys the outdoors. He's 30 and from Nashville, Tenenesse.
12.
Nate
Nate M. is a Chicago native. He's 33 years old and hopes to be a husband.
13.
Jake R.
Jake R. is ready to settle down. This 27-year old is from Scottsdale, Arizona.
14.
Brandan H.
Brandan H. smiles here for a promotional photo. He's 23 and a resident of Carlsbad, California.
15.
Michael V.
Michael V. is pictured here in Long Beach, California. He's 31 years old.
16.
Koy S.
What a cute smirk! Koy S. is just 25 and from Scottsdale, Arizona.
17.
Matt L.
Matt L. is another San Diego, California native. He's 25 years old.
18.
Mario V.
Mario V. looks pretty darn happy in this photo. He's 31 and from Naperville, Illinois.
19.
Logan P.
Logan P. looks like a very relaxed guy. He's just 26 and he hails from San Diego, California.
20.
Kirk B.
Kirk B. is a 29-year old from Lubbock, Texas. Will he come out on top?
21.
Justin B.
Justin B. is all of 32 years old. He as a strong bead and is from Solana Beach, California.
22.
Jordan V.
Jordan V. hails from Alpharette, Georgia. What a handsome 27-year old!
23.
Johnny D.
Johnny is a native of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He must love the beach! He's also 25 years old.
24.
Joey Y.
Joey is just 24 years old. The aspiring spouse is from Brookfield, Connecticut.
25.
James
Say hello to a Los Angeles, California. James C. is just 25, yet seems ready to be a family man.
26.
Ethan K.
Ethan K. resides in the Big Apple. Yup, this 27-year old is from New York, New York.
27.
Erich S.
Erich S. is 29 years old. He's a resident of Santa Monica, California.
28.
Corbin S.
Nice backdrop, Corbin! He's 27 and he's from Birmingham, Alabama.
29.
Chris A.
Chris looks like a nice guy. At 30 years old, he lives in Redondo Beach, California.
30.
Colin F.
Colin F. is on the older side when it comes to contestants. He's 36! And from Chicago, Illinois.
31.
Aven J.
Aven J. is from San Diego, California. Great city! He's 29 years old.
32.
Jason A.
Jason A. means business. This aspiring husband is 30 and is from Santa Monica, California.
33.
Hayden M.
Hayden M. looks like a pretty chill guy. He's 29 years old and he lives in Tampa, Florida.