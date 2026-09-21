Patrick Clancy Expecting Child With New Wife Rachel Danis

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Patrick Clancy is preparing to become a father again.

Patrick and his wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, are expecting their first child together, marking a major new chapter for the couple after the devastating loss of Patrick’s three children with his former wife, Lindsay Clancy.

The news comes just one day after Patrick and Rachel opened up about their lives during an emotional 60 Minutes interview.

During his ’60 Minutes’ interview, Patrick Clancy delved into the topics of grief and forgiveness in the wake of his ex-wife’s mistrial. (Image Credit: CBS)

During the interview, CBS correspondent Ross Douthat appeared to hint that the couple was planning to start a family. On Monday, he clarified the remark during an appearance on CBS Mornings.

“They are having a child,” Douthat confirmed during an interview with Nate Burleson.

Patrick has previously spoken about wanting to preserve the memory of his late children — Cora, Dawson, and Callan — as he moves forward with his life.

During the 60 Minutes interview, Patrick discussed the possibility of someday telling his future children about their older siblings.

“I can’t wait to tell them about their brothers and sister,” he said.

It’s a particularly emotional sentiment given everything Patrick has endured since January 2023, when his three young children died at the family’s Massachusetts home.

Lindsay was subsequently charged in connection with the deaths. Her murder trial ended in a mistrial earlier this month after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Patrick has continued to speak publicly about his children and the impact their deaths have had on his life. He also testified during Lindsay’s trial, where he recalled the devastating aftermath of the tragedy.

Now, Patrick is beginning another chapter with Rachel.

The couple married earlier this year after meeting in New York. Rachel, a physician specializing in reproductive medicine, has also publicly defended Patrick amid the intense scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Lindsay and the events leading up to the trial.

During the interview, Rachel pushed back against conspiracy theories surrounding Patrick and their relationship.

“I don’t understand how the story has been so twisted,” she said.

Rachel added that Patrick is “the most selfless father and supportive partner.”

With a baby now on the way, Patrick and Rachel appear to be moving forward while keeping Cora, Dawson, and Callan firmly part of their family story.

And Patrick has already made clear that he intends for his future child — and any children who follow — to know all about the siblings they never got the chance to meet.