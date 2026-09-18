Frankie Muniz Says His Life Is a 'Nightmare' He's 'Praying to Wake Up From' Following Divorce

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Over the summer, Frankie Muniz announced that he and wife Paige Price were divorcing after five years of marriage.

The Malcolm in the Middle star revealed the news with a celebratory video in which the couple danced with their young son.

He deleted the post after taking flak for celebrating an event that may well prove traumatic to his kid.

Now, Muniz has definitely changed his tune, and he now says he’s suffering as he never has before.

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price attend People’s “Ones To Watch” at NeueHouse Hollywood on October 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In a shockingly candid social media post, Muniz described his life as a “nightmare” that’s left him feeling as though he has “nowhere to hide.”

“The last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from. Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time,” he wrote, adding:

“I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone.

“The unexpected gift in the middle of it is that I’ve had nowhere to hide. I’ve had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me. Not the polished version I show the world…the actual one.”

Muniz does not appear to have any substance abuse issues — in fact, he says he’s never even been drunk — but he describes his current state as “rock bottom.”

The last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from. Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time. I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone.



The unexpected gift in the middle of it is that I’ve had nowhere to hide. I’ve… pic.twitter.com/CwnqJ7k7Er — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) September 18, 2026

“I read that sometimes hitting rock bottom is the thing that wakes you up. It forces the changes you needed to make all along so you can live the best life possible,” he wrote, adding:

“That idea has been sitting with me. In five years I believe I’ll look back at this exact low point and feel grateful for it, because the high I’ll be standing on then only exists because I went through this.

“This isn’t the end of the story. It’s the part where I start doing the work…the uncomfortable, unglamorous, necessary work. I’m choosing to treat this season as the foundation, not the finish line.

“If you’re in a low place right now too, you’re not broken. You’re being rebuilt. Let’s keep going!”

For obvious reasons, Frankie’s post has sparked concern among fans.

Thankfully, he concluded it on an optimistic note.

Frankie has not offered any further clarification, but it feels safe to assume the challenges he’s referring to are the result of either his divorce or the pushback he received for his announcement.

Everybody deals with challenges in their own way, of course. And we hope the public will not continue to fault Frankie for remaining optimistic in the face of life’s setbacks.