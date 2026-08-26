Tim Curry Cause of Death: 'Rocky Horror,' 'Home Alone 2' Star Was 80

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We have sad news to report out of Hollywood today.

Tim Curry — the beloved actor who starred in such iconic films as The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Home Alone 2 — has passed away.

He was 80 years old.

Tim Curry attends The Academy Museum Hosts 50th Anniversary Of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” With Tim Curry And Sins O’ The Flesh at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on September 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Curry passed away late Tuesday night, according to a report from TMZ.

The site reports that Curry’s body was found after police responded to a call from his house at 11:23 pm.

No cause of death has been disclosed, and despite police involvement, no foul play is suspected.

Curry suffered a severe stroke in July 2012 that left the left side of his body partially paralyzed, but it’s unclear if his older health issues factored into his death.

Though best known for his lead role in Rocky Horror — which remains one of the biggest cult films of all time — Curry racked up hundreds of film and television credits over the course of his lengthy career.

He also turned in memorable performances in such films as Annie, The Hunt for Red October, Muppet Treasure Island, Addams Family Reunion, and Scary Movie 2.

On the small screen, Curry appeared on multiple episodes of Roseanne, and he played the lead in the 1997 sitcom Over the Top, in which he costarred with Annie Potts and Steve Carell.

He also played Pennywise the clown in the popular miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

On stage, Curry earned a Tony Award nomination for portraying Mozart in the original Broadway production of Amadeus, another nomination for My Favorite Year, and later won acclaim as King Arthur in Spamalot.

Curry’s passing follows the deaths of two Home Alone 2 costars. Brenda Fricker, the actress who portrayed “the Pigeon Lady” died in January of this year, while Catherine O’Hara passed just weeks later.

Our thoughts go out to Tim Curry’s loved ones at this enormously difficult time. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.