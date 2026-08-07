Perez Hilton: First Words After Breakdown & Rescue, Revealed

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For days, fans and detractors alike have been united in horror over Perez Hilton’s alarming self-harm incident.

We have heard from his family, but everyone seems to still be searching for answers.

What does Perez himself have to say?

A new report shares his first statement after his hospitalization.

Perez Hilton on November 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

His first words after his hospitalization, revealed

The Daily Mail reports on Perez, born Mario Lavandeira Jr, speaking from his hospital bed after being rushed to a medical facility.

“I need help,” he allegedly said.

An insider told the tabloid that Perez is “really suffering” right now.

“He’s a man in a lot of pain,” the source characterized. And they do not merely mean the numerous bloody injuries.

“I think right now he’s focused on the physical, but it’s all tied together,” the insider continued. “No one deserves the torment he’s going through.”

The source described Perez as “stable and alert” now that he is under medical supervision.

According to the insider, he was “able to articulate himself” and communicate with his mother, Teresita Lavandeira.

“But I don’t think he’s quite self-aware enough yet [to understand exactly what happened],” the source observed.

“He’s still in a dark place as I understand it,” the insider added.

The source characterized the whole situation as “just very very sad.”

What could have led to this breakdown?

Before the harrowing incident — a TikTok livestream that dragged on and on for well over 10 minutes before the dubious social media platform’s moderators finally took action — Perez was allegedly “acting normal.”

The insider elaborated: ““He was getting excited about future projects. It had been a good day up to then.”

According to the source, it was his mother who met the cops there and told them” about the mental health crisis.

Teresita had reportedly assured her son that she’d help watch the kids if and when he needed a break.

(Fortunately, his children were reportedly not home at the time of the full incident. Perez’s sister, Barbara, “fled” with all three children to keep them from witnessing their father’s full descent.)

There are multiple possible stressors in Perez’s recent history. For one thing, he undertook a big move.

Twice in the past year, he has been hospitalized.

After a three-week hospital stay, he announced that he was delving back into Christianity.

(Most of the time, someone who “converts” to Christianity after a major life crisis was raised in that religion.)

However, none of these things are a blazing sign pointing to the cause of his apparent breakdown. Did all of these changes and stressors add up to this, or were some of these symptoms of his worsening mental state?