Jenelle Evans 'Doesn't Care' About Son's Abuse Allegations: 'I Have 2 Other Kids That Need My Attention'

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Jenelle Evans has a long history of hurling insults at members of her own family in public forums.

But her latest comments might be her cruelest yet.

As we previously reported, criminal charges against Jenelle’s ex-husband David Eason were dismissed this week.

David had been accused of assaulting Jenelle’s eldest son, 17-year-old Jace.

Reality TV Star, Jenelle Evans, Celebrates Divorce with a party at Spearmint Rhino on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Spearmint Rhino New York City)

The case was dropped when the plaintiffs failed to cooperate with prosecutors.

On Tuesday, Jenelle publicly commented on the controversial court decision for the first time.

“Idc about anything to do with that court case because it was drama for attention from all parts. Keep me away from all of it [shrug emoji] I’m minding my own business,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a fan’s query about the situation, adding:

“I have 2 other kids that need my attention.”

Jenelle seemed quite dismissive about her son’s very serious allegations.

And not surprisingly, her remark was not well received:

Idc about anything to do with that court case because it was drama for attention from all parts. Keep me away from all of it 🤷🏻‍♀️ I’m minding my own business. I have 2 other kids that need my attention https://t.co/82WV5SOwXr — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) August 25, 2026

“This might actually be one of the coldest things you’ve ever said. I’m like… actually in a bit of shock,” wrote one user, adding:

“I know you say things like this for drama and the engagement, but this really made me sad instead of angry,

“You are the drama. You are the attention seeker,” another commented.

“What your two other kids need is attention from someone who isn’t a deadbeat disgusting c–t of a mother. Your attention just brings heartache for them.

“Wait, who used the case originally for attention and sympathy on social media?” a third chimed in.

“I forget… You’re only ‘famous’ for being a selfish teen sl-t who chose d–k and drugs over your kids and NOW you don’t want attention and drama? Gtfo. I hope you’re spayed.”

Jace Evans was recently released from a mental health facility after several months of inpatient treatment.

His present whereabouts have not been disclosed, but it’s believed that Jace is living with Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, who had custody of the boy for most of his upbringing.

Jace moved to Las Vegas with Jenelle last year before returning to North Carolina following a short stint with his father in Florida.

Insiders say Jace became distraught after learning that his mother had reconciled with Eason. The former couple has since separated again.

Needless to say, it’s been quite a chaotic year for Jace.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.