Jenelle Evans Defends Decision to Homeschool, Says Her Kids Are Too Famous For Public School

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jenelle Evans isn’t exactly a Mom of the Year candidate, so her decision to homeschool her kids has received a fair bit of backlash.

Now, Jenelle has offered yet another explanation for why she pulled her kids out of school — and this time, she’s blaming their Teen Mom 2 fame.

Because apparently, after years of reality TV, social media oversharing, and Jenelle’s seemingly endless personal drama, the real problem is that Kaiser and Ensley are simply too famous for school.

Ensley Jolie Eason, Jenelle Evans and Kaiser Orion Griffith attend the Macy’s and Rookie In The City Fashion Show at Herald Square on September 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Yes, Evans announced this week that her son Kaiser, 12, and daughter Ensley, 9, are now being homeschooled.

Jenelle has already provided several reasons for the decision, including Kaiser allegedly being bullied and her claim that her health issues make driving the kids to school too difficult.

Now she has added another explanation to the list: Everyone knows who her children are.

“One more note I want to add about homeschooling… my kids were born on TV and even though we haven’t filmed in years people still recognize all of us in public, this includes all schools they attend,” Jenelle wrote on social media (via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup).

According to Jenelle, things get even worse whenever an article about her family is published.

“Once an article gets posted then my kids are questioned by adults about adult situations at home that aren’t even true,” she claimed.

Jenelle said homeschooling will allow her to protect the kids from being “judged or bullied.”

Unfortunately for her, fans weren’t exactly lining up to applaud this particular explanation.

“You put them out there with all the drama you post,” one person commented.

“You did that to them!” another wrote. “They get bullied because of YOU…”

And, well… it’s difficult to argue that Jenelle has exactly made privacy a priority over the years.

Earlier this week, Jenelle explained that Kaiser had been struggling with bullying, particularly related to his weight. She also said her complex regional pain syndrome makes it too painful for her to drive the kids to and from school.

“I literally was taking two hours, three hours, out of my day in the morning and in the afternoons just to do dropoffs and pickups,” she said.

Of course, there’s one small detail that raised some eyebrows: Jenelle chose a school located more than 40 minutes from her home.

She also admitted that homeschooling is convenient because the kids can travel with her when she needs to go somewhere.

“If I do have to do any traveling, they can go with me!” she said.

Meanwhile, Jenelle insists she isn’t actually teaching the children herself.

“I’m not the teacher in this. I just put ’em on the computer!” she explained.

So there you have it, folks.

The kids are too famous, Mom is too injured to drive, school is too far away, homeschooling is more convenient — and apparently, the computer is now the teacher.

What could possibly go wrong?