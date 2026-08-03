Ariana Grande Withdrawing from Public Amid Weight Loss ‘Scrutiny’

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The discourse surrounding Ariana Grande and her body has exploded in recent weeks.

We have all watched the beloved singer and actress waste away before our eyes, growing more emotional, with critics observing that her voice seems understandably weaker.

Amidst the “endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” Ariana quit her latest project and will be avoiding public appearances.

Is she stepping away to get help … or is she just tired of hearing people’s opinions?

Ariana Grande attends the AFI Awards Luncheon on January 09, 2026. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

‘Endless, ongoing public scrutiny’

On Sunday, August 2, a rep for Ariana confirmed that she is taking a break from the spotlight.

Among other things, that means quitting her West End debut, where she would have starred in Sunday In The Park With George alongside Jonathan Bailey.

(Though she is very experienced on stage and in musical theater, performing the 1984 Sondheim musical with her Wicked co-star would still have been new territory for her.)

“Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour,” her rep told People.

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note,” the statement continued, claiming that Ariana will conclude her tour “both healthily and happily.”

“And then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances,” the rep’s statement announced.

Ariana’s rep tacitly acknowledged that it has been her public-facing work “which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

The statement affirmed: “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her.”

As always, Ariana’s rep expressed: “She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

So, Ariana is allegedly healthy, she’s having a great time with her tour, but she’s going to avoid the public due to “scrutiny.” What does that mean?

What is really going on?

On Friday, July 31, Ariana released her new music video for the song, “petal.”

The album that she released on the same day shares the same title, petal, also stylized in lower case.

Reviews for the album noted that Ariana seemed unable to muster the energy for some of the vocals. This was a clear and deliberate reference to the fact that she appears to be wasting away.

In the music video, Ariana looks worryingly gaunt. Already existing discourse exploded on social media as a result.

A lot of people are drawing comparisons to Karen Carpenter. Some have pointed out that Ariana appears more frail and sunken than Karen did a short time before her death. Many fear that history will repeat itself.

We are not saying that Ariana is set to avoid the spotlight because of the conversation about her body.

Ariana does not like the conversation about her alarming weight loss. She clearly does not see herself as the rest of the world sees her, and has attempted to shift the discourse to being about commenting on people’s bodies.

As we have explained, in cases of extreme and rapid weight loss, not commenting would be similar in many cases to ignoring if someone were performing on stage with an open wound.

It is a popular fear that Ariana vanishing from the stage will not mean that she’s getting better — that she will continue to shrink until she is no more.

Our hope, however, is that she will be getting the help that she needs. We all want good things for Ariana.