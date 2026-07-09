Kate Gosselin Laments ‘Unfair’ Hate, Insists She Did Her ‘Absolute …

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We’re only a few months away from Collin Gosselin’s tell-all memoir.

Reportedly, Kate is spiraling over what his book will say, though she’s admitted that she doesn’t believe that she can successfully sue him for defamation.

Now, she’s complaining that it’s unfair that she gets “hate” over her actions.

Kate says that she has “zero doubt” that she did the “absolute best” that she could as a mother. Oh, wow.

Kate Gosselin of the television show “Kate Plus Date” on February 12, 2019. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

‘The hate seems unfair’

On Wednesday, July 8, the former reality TV villain took to her TikTok page.

She has been updating her followers (including some genuine fans) on her adoption journey.

Despite her history, Kate is allowed to adopt dogs.

Our society could do more to protect children and non-human animals.

One comment stood out, however, expressing sympathy with Kate — who actually replied.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” a commenter and apparent fan wrote, “the hate you get.”

The commenter added: “Parenting is hard and not just black and white.”

Well, parenting is hard. But it is actually pretty easy to draw certain lines between acceptable parenting and things that, frankly, make a person qualify for being a bad parent and downright evil.

“The hate seems unfair,” the Kate-fan lamented.

Kate herself seemed to strongly agree. Like so many, she does not believe that she deserves the hate that she has earned.

Like this commenter, Kate Gosselin believes that the hate that she receives is unfair or unjustified. (Image Credit: TikTok)

‘We did the absolute best we can for each individual child’

“Thank you,” Kate wrote in a reply, one captured by The Ashley and others. “I agree with you.”

She wrote: “As long as we know in our hearts that we did the absolute best we can for each individual child …”

Kate interjected: “(Which I am confident with zero doubt that I did.)”

She continued: “… That is all we can do.”

“Beyond that, how they conduct themselves (with the diagnosis’s they are given), is up to them.”

(The plural of diagnosis is diagnoses, but that is the least of the problems with what Kate said.)

Collin has alleged that Kate was abusive in ways that the public did not even see during their many years on reality television.

Keep in mind that she was once filmed striking him, and his book cover is of a paparazzi snap of her covering his mouth. It is often true that people who advertise being bad parents in public tend to be worse when no other adults are watching.

Collin’s book will be out in a matter of months. It seems that Kate, and those who inexplicably support her, are already bracing for what he has written.

It’s too late to save Collin’s childhood. But he has already affirmed that this isn’t just for him. There are millions of children who grew up deserving better.