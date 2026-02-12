Kylie Kelce Reveals Boob Job Plans: ‘I Already Know’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Galentine’s Day has come early!

As quick as Kylie Kelce is to defend pregnancies — including C-sections and epidurals — she’s just as quick to discuss the consequences of pregnancies.

(And no, we don’t mean children)

Simply put, she’s sharing her boob job plans. And she isn’t mincing words.

On her podcast, Kylie Kelce reveals her surgical plans for the future. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘We’re gonna end up doing this’

On the Thursday, February 12 episode of Kylie’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, she had college besties Amber and Gab join her.

During one portion of the hour-long video, she showed them a viral clip of a woman who invited friends over to see the results of her recent surgery.

Specifically, the woman had undergone (and seemingly recovered from) a boob job. And she threw a party after the fact.

Facing away from the camera, she opened her shirt to show off the results to her friends — to their delight.

“Really, my plan is we’re gonna end up doing this,” Kylie declared to her friends.

When one friend declares that she’s “in” for attending the party, Kylie replies: “I already know that.”

She continued: “To be clear, there is a rough plan.”

The plan is “that eventually I will put my boobs back where they belong.”

Kylie explains that she wants to get cosmetic work on her breasts “because — four kids.”

She adds: “That’s all I have to say about that!”

Kylie Kelce and her friends watch a viral post-boob job video. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘We’ll make a TikTok’

That wasn’t quite all that Kylie had to say about that.

She also clarified that, when she gets this eventual surgery, she won’t be throwing a party right away.

Kylie plans to not only recover but to allow her new breasts to “settle” before she invites over friends to witness the results.

And she might be in a sharing mood.

“We’ll make a TikTok,” she added. It’s unclear whether this was in jest or part of her plan.

On ‘Not Gonna Lie,’ Kylie Kelce admits that some stories from her college years aren’t great to share with her kids. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In case you need a reminder, Kylie is a mother of four.

From 2023 through March of 2025, Kylie has given birth to Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley.

Pregnancy and beastfeeding can both alter breast tissue — even permanently, changing the size, shape, and (as Kylie suggested) the location of breasts.

That is not a personal failing and it is not necessarily unattractive — just different.

But it is more than understandable that Kylie would prefer that her breasts are restored to their pre-mother-of-four locations. Everyone deserves the body that they want.

Look who showed up on the ‘Today’ show! Kylie Kelce is a recurring guest. (Image Credit: NBC)

She might have a big decision to make first

Right now, Jason and Kylie are parents of four children.

Apparently, they have previously discussed the idea of adding a fifth child to the mix.

Even if they don’t, their family is huge — and Kylie has put her body through the wringer.

Baby #5 remains uncertain.

Right now, it’s anyone’s guess whether we’ll get a pregnancy announcement in a year or so or whether Kylie is showing off her reborn breasts to her friends.

Whatever they choose, we hope that it’s what makes Kylie the happiest.