James Van Der Beek Honored & Mourned by Widow 3 Months Later: ‘The Comforts of …

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Kimberly Van Der Beek did not plan to become a widow at 44.

James died just over three months ago.

His wife and children continue to process this terrible loss.

After three months, Kimberly says that the “comforts of shock” are gone … and the reality is inescapable.

James Van Der Beek (R) and Kimberly Van Der Beek attend HFCâ€™s Brain Health Dinner on September 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity)

‘Yesterday was three months since …’

On Tuesday, May 12, Kimberly Van Der Beek took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her late husband.

“Yesterday was three months since we lost @vanderjames,” she began.

“To say I’m heartbroken is a severe understatement,” she acknowledged.

“Words just don’t capture what grief is,” Kimberly wrote.

She shared: “The comforts of shock have worn off.”

“The reality is settling in… and I miss him,” Emily acknowledged.

“We all miss him,” she affirmed.

She and the late actor share six young children.

“Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air,” Kimberly added.

“I feel him,” she expressed. “I know him more deeply.”

In May 2026, Kimberly Van Der Beek marked three months since her husband’s tragic passing. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘The outpouring of support has been tremendous’

“My conscious connection to God has deepened,” Kimberly reported.

Poetically, she added: “The veils of the universe have thinned.”

Kimberly then continued to expound upon this more mystically flavored side of grief.

She wrote: “And I trust that this is the path me and my family have always been intended to walk.”

At that point, her caption addressed fans and followers of her late husband, many of whom gave direct and tangible support to the Van Der Beek family in recent months.

“The outpouring of support has been tremendous,” Kimberly acknowledged.

“It’s held our family in the most beautiful of ways,” she praised.

“You all went absolutely above and beyond anything I could have ever expected in supporting us and honoring James,” Kimberly acknowledged.

“I am deeply grateful,” she expressed.

“There is so much more to share here,” Kimberly concluded. “And in time — I will.”