Kash Patel Suing The Atlantic For $250 Million For Reporting He Has a Drinking Problem

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FBI Director Kash Patel has filed a $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic and a journalist who works for the magazine.

Patel alleges that a recent article written by Sarah Fitzpatrick made false and defamatory allegations about his alcohol intake and job performance.

For their part, both Fitzpatrick and her employer are standing by the claims made in the article.

Former Chief of Staff to the Department of Defense Kash Patel speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The article, which is now tiled “The FBI Director Is MIA” originally ran under a headline that explicitly referenced Patel’s drinking habits.

“Kash Patel has alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences,” reads a subheading on the article.

“Several officials told me that Patel’s drinking has been a recurring source of concern across the government. They said that he is known to drink to the point of obvious intoxication, in many cases at the private club Ned’s in Washington, D.C., while in the presence of White House and other administration staff,” Fitzpatrick wrote at one point in the piece.

“He is also known to drink to excess at the Poodle Room, in Las Vegas, where he frequently spends parts of his weekends,” she continued, adding:

“Early in his tenure, meetings and briefings had to be rescheduled for later in the day as a result of his alcohol-fueled nights, six current and former officials and others familiar with Patel’s schedule told me.”

Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trumpâ€™s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The article comes amid widespread criticism and speculation that Patel will be the next high-profile figure to be fired by the Trump administration.

In an effort to be even-handed, Fitzpatrick also cited several sources who defended Patel’s job performance.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is quoted as saying, “Crime across the country has plummeted to the lowest level in more than 100 years and many high profile criminals have been put behind bars. Director Patel remains a critical player on the Administration’s law and order team.”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “Patel has accomplished more in 14 months than the previous administration did in four years. Anonymously sourced hit pieces do not constitute journalism.”

I spoke to 2 dozen people familiar with Patel’s conduct for this story, many of whom described it as a national security vulnerability. In response to 19 detailed questions, Patel said: “Print it, all false. I’ll see you in court – bring your checkbook.” https://t.co/QDkdT4KPfZ — Sarah Fitzpatrick (@S_Fitzpatrick) April 17, 2026

“We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit,” The Atlantic said in a statement issued today.

“I spoke to 2 dozen people familiar with Patel’s conduct for this story, many of whom described it as a national security vulnerability,” Fitzpatrick tweeted over the weekend, adding:

“In response to 19 detailed questions, Patel said: “Print it, all false. I’ll see you in court – bring your checkbook.”

No one is sure where the $250 million amount in Patel’s lawsuit came from.

But one thing is for certain: the discovery phase of this trial might well prove fascinating.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.