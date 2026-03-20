Nicholas Brendon Cause of Death: ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star Was 54

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We have tragic news to report from the world of television:

Nicholas Brendon — the gifted actor best known for his work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer — has passed away.

He was just 54 years old.

Nicholas Brendon attends the “Ms. In The Biz” book launch party co-hosted by FilmBreak and presented by Dog & Pony on February 9, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Ms. In The Biz)

News of Brendon’s death comes courtesy of a post on his official Instagram page:

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes,” his family wrote.

“Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art,” the post continued.

“Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive and endlessly driven to create.”

His family also acknowledged that Brendon had experienced his share of adversity over the years, while making clear that he remained hopeful.

Nicholas Brendon poses for his mugshot after being arrested on domestic violence charges on October 11, 2017 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Palm Springs Police Department via Getty Images)

“Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was,” the statement continued.

“While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing.”

The Brendons concluded their message with a request for privacy as they grieve:

“Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support,” they wrote.

Nicholas Brendon as Xander Harris stars in 20th Century Fox’s “Buffy The Vampire Slayer Year 5.” (Photo by Online USA)

Born in Los Angeles in 1971, Brendon began to pursue acting at a young age.

While still in his teens, he rose to fame as Xander Harris on the acclaimed supernatural dramedy Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which aired seven seasons from 1997 to 2003.

He later appeared on Criminal Minds and remained active in the entertainment world for decades.

His passing marks the loss of a performer who helped define an era of television — and whose impact extended far beyond a single role.

Brendon battled substance abuse and experienced numerous brushes with the law over the course of his career. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Our thoughts go out to Nicholas’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.