Mel Schilling Cause of Death: ‘Married at First Sight’ Star Was 54

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We have tragic news to report from the world of reality television today.

Mel Schilling — the relationship coach who gained fame on Married at First Sight — has passed away.

She was just 54 years old.

Mel Schilling arrives at the 61st Annual TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star Gold Coast on June 30, 2019 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Mel revealed on March 12 that she had been battling cancer that had metastasized throughout her body, and that her doctors had recently told her “there is nothing further they can do.”

News of Schilling’s death comes courtesy of an Instagram post written by her husband, Gareth Brisbane.

“Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love,” he wrote.

“In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life,” he continued, adding:

“It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly.

“Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me. This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both.

“This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.”

Gareth concluded his message by urging fans to honor Mel’s memory by living their own lives to the fullest.

“To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate,” he wrote.

“On behalf of our family and her incredible friendship group, thank you for the support from around the world,” Gareth continued, adding:

Mel Schilling attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

“Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one.

“If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff.

“I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful.

“Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again.”

Mel joined Married at First Sight in its second season, and she remained one of the show’s resident relationship experts in every subsequent season.

Even as she endured 16 rounds of chemotherapy followed by radiotherapy, she continued to provide sage advice to the series’ stars.

Our thoughts go out to her loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.