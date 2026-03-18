Dylan Dreyer Files to Divorce Husband

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The Today Show viewers have followed Dylan Dreyer for many years.

They’ve followed her through the births of all three of her children.

Last year, Today‘s audience learned about her separation from her husband after over a decade of marriage.

Now, that separation is a divorce.

During an awkward ‘Today’ segment, Dylan Dreyer dives right into the end of her marriage after a colleague brings it up. (Image Credit: NBC)

From separation to divorce

Eight months ago, Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, separated.

Since then, she has gotten an earful of a lot of people’s opinions on how she should make decisions with her family.

On March 10, Us Weekly reports, Dreyer filed for divorce.

The report details that she and her three children have moved.

Specifically, she and 9-year-old Calvin, 6-year-old Oliver, and 4-year-old Russell are now reportedly residing in Long Island.

“They are thriving in their new town, and the kids are happy,” dished the inside source.

“They have a great new routine,” praised the insider.

“She loves her job,” the source affirmed, “and loves that she can be home with the kids after school.”

The insider added: “She’s very involved.”

The report doesn’t throw her ex under the bus, either.

It’s cold! A blizzard had Dylan Dreyer reporting from extreme cold once again. (Image Credit: NBC)

‘She kind of put that aside and focused on the kids’

According to the report, Dreyer and Fichera make a point to “do a lot together” for their children’s sake.

“The split was painful,” the source acknowledged.

“And,” the insider continued, “Dylan struggled with the idea of starting over and having this new life after being married for so many years.”

The source added: “But with time, she kind of put that aside and focused on the kids.”

According to that same report, Dreyer has also been receiving “a lot of support” from her colleagues at The Today Show.

Last year, after news of the separation broke, Dreyer addressed the situation on Instagram.

“For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and the lows. The ups and downs,” she wrote. “And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between.”

Dreyer expressed: “I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me throughout it all.”

She continued: “For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends.”

Dreyer emphasized: “Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you as always for your support.”

Surprise! Dylan Dreyer announced that she was pregnant with her first child on The Today Show. (Image Credit: NBC)

Some ‘Today’ fans became parasocial about this

Ending a marriage after 12 years is not a decision that people enter lightly.

But from the “feedback” that some Today Show viewers have been sending her way, you’d think that she’d woken up one morning and decided to turn her life upside down.

It is natural for people to feel that the familiar faces whom they see on their screens day in and day out are their “friends.” But they aren’t. This is a parasocial bond — an illusion.

(This is extra tricky when it comes to programming like Today, which often serves as “company” for viewers.)

Unfortunately, people feeling like they “know” Dreyer led some of them to harass her over this decision. That’s unfair.