Jessi Pierce: NHL Reporter and 3 Children Killed In House Fire

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We have tragic news to report out of Minnesota today.

NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three young children were killed in a house fire in Minnesota’s White Bear Lake over the weekend.

Just one day earlier, she shared photos of a simple, happy outing with her kids — images that have since taken on heartbreaking new meaning.

NHL Jessi Pierce has been killed in a house fire alongside her three children. (YouTube)

On Friday, Pierce posted photos from a trip to a local ice cream stand with her children — Hudson, Cayden, and Avery.

In the images, the kids can be seen smiling and enjoying treats after waiting in line, capturing what appeared to be a routine family outing.

“Bag(s) secured,” she captioned the post.

Those photos would be her final social media update. Less than 24 hours later, tragedy struck.

Authorities say Pierce and her three children were found dead after a fire engulfed their home early Saturday morning. A family dog was also killed in the blaze.

Fire crews responded to the scene before dawn, but the structure was already fully ablaze by the time they arrived.

NHL reporter Jessi Pierce has been killed in a tragic house fire. (YouTube)

“The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children,” the NHL said in a statement (per Page Six).

“Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly.”

“Jessi Pierce (Hinrichs) was the most vibrant person – the life of the party, always with a smile on her face, always bringing a passion to every article and podcast and interview she did,” wrote fellow Minnesota Wild journalist Michael Russo, adding:

“Jessi simply loved covering the Wild and hockey throughout Minnesota and had a way of brightening everyone’s day with her upbeat, bubbly personality. I have literally NEVER met anybody that had a way of being EVERYBODY’s friend.”

“From a [Minnesota Wild] practice in the morning to enjoying ice cream with her kids in the afternoon, if there is any solace in this tragedy, it’s that Jessi’s last day was spent doing the things she loved most—covering hockey and being a mom,” added Minnesota Wild Broadcast Engineer Zach Halverson wrote.

“The rink will never be the same without her smile, her humor, and her passion for the game. There was never a moment that wasn’t made better by her presence,” Minnesota Wild Broadcast Engineer Zach Halverson wrote.

For those who knew her well — and even those who only followed her work — the images from that final outing now stand as a painful reminder of how quickly everything can change.

Pierce is survived by her husband, Mike. Our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.