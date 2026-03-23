Leonid Radvinsky Cause of Death: OnlyFans Owner Was 43

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We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today.

Leonid Radvinsky — the entrepreneur best known for acquiring the company that owns OnlyFans — has passed away.

He was just 43 years old.

OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinksy is dead at the age of 43. (YouTube)

News of his death comes courtesy of a statement from OnlyFans:

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” the company said.

“His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Radvinsky died of complications from cancer.

He had been secretly fighting the disease for several years. The nature of his cancer still has not been made public.

The Urkanian-American entrepreneur acquired Fenix International, the company that owns OnlyFans, in 2018.

As the Financial Times notes, OnlyFans broke records last year when it paid out more than $700 million in dividends.

The site provides a means for celebrities and adult entertainers to provide subscription-based content to their fans.

Radvinsky had reportedly been in talks about a multibillion-dollar sale of the popular platform at the time of his death.

Born in Odessa but raised in Chicago, Radvinsky was as well-known for his philanthropy as he was for his business savvy.

He and his wife were both supporters of a $23 million grant program for cancer research.

Radvinsky also indicated on his personal website that he planned to sign the Giving Pledge, a commitment by wealthy entrepreneurs to donate the majority of their fortune to humanitarian causes.

Our thoughts go out to Leonid Radvinsky’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.