Victoria Jones: Death of Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Could Have Been Prevented, Insiders Say

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Last month, Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria Jones, tragically lost her life at the age of 34.

After Victoria was found unconscious at San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel, first responders attempted to revive her with CPR before pronouncing her dead at the scene.

No cause of death has been revealed, but Victoria had a long history of substance abuse issues and brushes with the law.

Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria Jones attend the red carpet of the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival at Roppongi Hills on October 25, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images)

And now, sources close to the situation are saying that more could have been done to prevent this tragedy.

“We were all terrified Victoria was headed for disaster,” one family friend tells Radar Online.

“She had a history with substances — she was brilliant one minute, and then the addiction would take over. She kept getting into trouble, and every time, her family would rescue her.”

In the months leading up to her death, Victoria ran into trouble with the law on numerous occasions.

Victoria Jones attends the red carpet of the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival at Roppongi Hills on October 25, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

In April, she pled not guilty to “obstructing a peace officer, using/being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.”

She was arrested again in June after she allegedly slapped her husband, Napa winemaker Navek Cejas, twice in the face.

“She had charisma and brains, but drugs and anger toward her family took that away from her,” said the family friend.

Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria Jones attend the red carpet of the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival at Roppongi Hills on October 25, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images)

While no official cause of death has been announced, one anonymous San Francisco cop who’s familiar with the case said that he believes Victoria’s death was “fentanyl-related.”

“People get all their drugs with fentanyl now,” the officer explained.

“They [drug dealers] have it on everything they measure with, [so] everything gets laced.”

Our thoughts go out to Victoria’s loved ones as they continue to try and process this tragedy.