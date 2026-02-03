Erika Kirk Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Husband as She Demands Transparency In …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nearly five months after Charlie Kirk’s murder, his widow, Erika Kirk, continues to make headlines.

In fact, she might be more visible than ever.

Last month, Erika launched her thirty-city US tour, and this week, she’s making her presence known both on Instagram and in the legal sector.

Erika Kirk accepts the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award onstage during the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on November 06, 2025 in Greenvale, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

We learned today that Erika has made a new request of the judge who will preside over the trial of Tyler Robinosn, the man accused of murdering Charlie.

In court papers obtained by TMZ, Erika and her lawyers insisted that “any request to close court proceedings from the public eye should be denied.”

It seems that Erika wants the trial to play out as publicly as possible, which makes sense.

After all, her husband was a public figure, and video of his death had circulated all over the world and been viewed tens of millions of times within hours of the murder.

Erika Kirk, the wife of the late conservative activist and media personality Charlie Kirk, attends the swearing-in ceremony of U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in the Oval Office of the White House on November 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The judge might draw the line at cameras in the courtroom, but he’ll likely agree that the unusual circumstances necessitate transparency during the trial.

This is not the first time that Erika and her legal team have filed documents pertaining to Robinson’s trial.

She previously criticized the long delays in Robinson’s court proceedings and noted that as a victim in this case, she too has a constitutionally protected right to a speedy trial.

It’s unclear how the judge responded to that complaint.

Elsewhere this week, Erika paid loving tribute to her late husband in a moving social media post.

“I relive you in a thousand quiet ways. Especially in these DC memories from a year ago…it’s weird even typing out that this was a year ago. I replay it all,” Erika captioned a collage of photos and videos from January of 2025, when she and Charlie attended the inauguration of Donald Trump.

“The way you love our babies, how we soaked in every moment for the season you worked so hard for, and the quiet moments of just the way we looked at each other when words weren’t needed because the depth of love was so felt,” she continued, adding:

“It just loops like a sacred film. And I find myself reliving the past, not to stay there, but to rewitness God’s humbling grace…a living testimony that the Lord was faithful then, and He is faithful still.”

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, speaks during a Turning Point USA event where U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected, at the Pavilion at Ole Miss at the University of Mississippi, on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, the post was promptly flooded with supportive comments, some of them from Erika’s celebrity friends.

“I love you so so much! Charlie is so proud of you,” wrote Savannah Chrisley, whose parents were recently pardoned by Trump.

“He was truly the best of us,” another user wrote.

“We miss him so much,” a third chimed in.