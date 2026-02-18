Alicia Hughes: School Secretary Beaten By Husband After Getting Caught Having Sex With …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have a shocking story to report out of Indiana today.

According to the Union City Police Department, a 31-year-old school secretary named Alicia Hughes has been arrested for having sex with a minor.

And it seems that she was caught by her own husband — on Valentine’s Day, no less.

School secretary Alicia Hughes has been arrested for having sex with students. (Union City Police Department )

Hughes’ alleged misconduct came to light earlier this week, after police were called in response to a domestic violence situation.

The secretary had reportedly been battered by her husband, but shortly thereafter, she was the one who found herself in legal trouble.

Hughes’ husband caught her having sex with an 18-year-old student.

But investigators soon discovered that she had also (allegedly) had at least five sexual encounters with a 17-year-old male.

Hughes was arrested and charged with five counts of child seduction related to the sexual relationship with the minor.

She was transported to Randolph County Jail, where she is being held on a $25,000 bond.

School superintendent Neal Adams declined to say whether Hughes had been fired, revealing only that she “has been removed from all duties with students pending the outcome of the legal process.”

“Because this is an active criminal investigation, and to protect the privacy of students and the

integrity of the process, RESC will not comment further on specific details at this time,” Adams said.

“We will continue to follow all legal and personnel procedures required under state law and board policy.”

It’s unclear at the moment if Hughes’ husband will be charged in connection with the assault, or if the

The couple reportedly have three children.

The New York Post says it has reached out to both the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and the Union City Police Department for comment, but has not received a response.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.