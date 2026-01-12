Ana de Armas Spotted ‘Cozying Up To’ Jacob Elordi Following Split From Tom …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The 2026 Golden Globes took place in Los Angeles last night, and as usual, Hollywood’s best and brightest were on hand — and, in some cases, the stars were hand-in-hand!

Yes, the Globes are known as Hollywood’s booziest award show, making them fertile ground for A-list hookups.

Each year the event seems to produce at least one new relationship rumor — and 2026 gives us reports of an Ana de Armas-Jacob Elordi romance.

Cuban actress Ana de Armas attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

Obviously, speculation about famous people hooking up is all over social media on a daily basis. But seldom do we see a case where both stars are so damnably attractive.

Jacob and Ana met when they co-starred in the 2022 thriller Deep Water.

In the film, Ana was married to Ben Affleck and cheating with Jacob (she and Ben were dating in real life, at the time).

These days de Armas is newly single following a fling with Tom Cruise — and several sources claim that she was seen “covying up to” Jacob on Sunday night.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

One moment in particular seems to be fueling much of the speculation:

During one lengthy commercial break (there were quite a few of those, a fact the prompted speculation of production troubles), Ana and Jacob were spotted holding hands while chatting.

Many have pointed out that she’s nearly 10 years his senior — but she’s also Ana de Armas, so we’re sure Jacob’s not too concerned about the age gap.

As for Ana’s relationship with Tom, insiders says they’re not shocked that she decided to pull the plug.

“Ana’s friends aren’t shocked they didn’t last,” one source tells Radar Online.

Cuban-Spanish actress Ana De Armas attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

“She got swept up in the excitement of dating a huge movie star, but they could see from the start that the dynamic was totally off-balance,” the insider continues, adding:

“Tom was constantly micromanaging her, telling her how to handle everything from her image to her workouts to her career choices.

“At first, she was flattered, but eventually she felt suffocated. She asked for space and Tom took it hard. Things kind of snowballed from there.”

Jacob seems like a much less controlling type. And Hollywood is overdue for a fully looks-matched, impossibly hot new couple.

In other words, we’re fully shipping these two.