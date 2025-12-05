Robyn Brown Considers Kody Reuniting With an Ex: ‘It’s Dangerous’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

What does Robyn Brown think of a fully polygamist reconciliation?

She has a lot of feelings about what she calls a “dangerous” topic to consider.

On Sunday’s Sister Wives, Kody and Janelle Brown meet face to face for the first time in ages.

Robyn’s face journey truly says it all. Take a look:

On ‘Sister Wives,’ Robyn Brown struggles to process a ‘dangerous’ idea. (Image Credit: TLC)

Does Robyn Brown miss having sister wives?

Us Weekly got a hold of a Sister Wives sneak peek for the Sunday, December 7 episode.

One producer’s question gets a response out of Robyn Brown that is so eye-catching that we simply had to GIF it.

(And we did — you can see it below)

A producer asks Robyn: “How would you react if one of the ex-wives wanted to return?”

The prospect of a polygamist reconciliation sends Robyn on a singular face-journey.

A ‘Sister Wives’ producer asks Robyn Brown about the possibility of family reunification. (Image Credit: TLC)

Most of Robyn’s answer plays out on her face as she makes almost every conceivable expression in rapid succession.

However, alongside her face journey, she also answers in words.

“I would be very surprised,” Robyn admits.

As emotions spike, she adds: “I don’t even want to answer this.”

Her reluctance to answer, it turns out, stems from how she has not even alllowed herself to consider the possibility.

‘Sister Wives’ has seen few face journeys like this one from Robyn Brown. (Image Credit: TLC)

Truly a face journey for the ages

During the Sister Wives sneak peek, Robyn Brown admits that considering the possibility is “making me sad right now.”

Before this, she had not even entertained the notion, she claims.

“ …. like, [that] just open[ed] this little portal of hope and I’m just, like, I didn’t even think of that,” Robyn tells the camera.

“And now I’m just, like, what if?” she describes.

“And I’m going down that road,” Robyn expresses. “I can’t, I can’t.”

While is lone remaining wife serves up the face journey of a lifetime, Kody Brown meets with an ex. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I got to move away from that,” Robyn explains, “because I’ll fall apart and I can’t be on this set.”

She then goes on to tell the camera that, in her opinion, “hope is dangerous sometimes.”

Robyn tells viewers she believes that “hope is dangerous sometimes.”

What expression is this? Not even Robyn Brown seems to know. (Image Credit: TLC)

Would any of the exes want to get back with Kody Brown?

There was probably a time when Meri would have given anything to get back with Kody. He iced her out long before Christine and Janelle left.

But Christine has not only moved on, but she has remarried. And she’s actually with a man who loves her and who her kids like.

Janelle hasn’t moved on quite so thoroughly. But she has put Kody behind her in every sense, moving to Raleigh to live near multiple children and grandchildren.

So, no, we don’t think that Robyn Brown has any reason to “hope” that the polygamist family will be back together.

Kody is a failed polygamist. Sister Wives is a documentary about the slow, simultaneous death of three marriages.