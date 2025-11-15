Todd Snider Cause of Death: Country Music Star Passes Away Following Violent Incident

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of country music:

Todd Snider — the beloved singer-songwriter who developed a massive cult following during his decades in the industry — has passed away unexpectedly.

News of Snider’s death comes courtesy of a statement from Aimless, Inc., the record label he helped to co-found:

Todd Snider performs at The Cannery on September 17, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music)

Todd Snider’s record label announces his death

“Aimless, Inc. Headquarters is heartbroken to share that our Founder, our Folk Hero, our Poet of the World, our Vice President of the Abrupt Change Dept., the Storyteller, our beloved Todd Daniel Snider has departed this world,” reads a statement on the company’s website.

“Where do we find the words for the one who always had the right words, who knew how to distill everything down to its essence with words and song while delivering the most devastating, hilarious, and impactful turn of phrases?” the statement continues.

“He relayed so much tenderness and sensitivity through his songs, and showed many of us how to look at the world through a different lens. He got up every morning and started writing, always working towards finding his place among the songwriting giants that sat on his record shelves, those same giants who let him into their lives and took him under their wings, who he studied relentlessly. Guy Clark, John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, Jerry Jeff Walker.”

Dave Schools and Todd Snider of Todd Snider & Friends perform at The Cannery on September 17, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music)

An Oregon native, Snider moved to Nashville in the 1990s, where he studied under songwriting idols of his, like Jimmy Buffett and Billy Joe Shaver.

His 2004 album, East Nashville Skyline, made him a key figure in the alt-country scene.

Snider’s death follows a tumultuous period in his life

On November 3, Snider was arrested in Salt Lake City and booked on charges of disorderly conduct, threat of violence, and trespassing.

Snider was hospitalized after being taken into police custody.

Todd Snider & Friends on stage at The Cannery on September 17, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music)

The nature of the incident remains unclear, but Snider sustained injuries serious enough that he was forced to postpone the remainder of his tour.

“Todd will be unable to perform for an underdetermined amount of time,” a statement from his label read.

“We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes. We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment. We hope to have more information on new dates soon.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts go out to Todd Snider’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.