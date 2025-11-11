Paris Jackson Reveals Long-Time Damage from Former Drug Use

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Paris Jackson has been sober for nearly six years.

For even longer than that, the only daughter of Michael Jackson has had a lingering after-effect from chronic drug use.

Paris even demonstrated the damage for followers.

She explained that she cannot seek a surgical remedy — also because of her previous drug use.

Paris Jackson accepts an award onstage during the 35th annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon to support women healing from trauma surrounding substance use disorder and mental health challenges on October 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Friendly House)

Did you know that Paris Jackson has a hole in her nose? (Not a nostril or a piercing)

On Monday, November 10, Paris Jackson took to TikTok to share that years of drug use left her with a perforated septum.

She acknowledged that she has “never actually addressed” the hole in the cartilage that divided her nostrils.

“I have a really loud whistle when I breathe through my nose,” Paris revealed.

“And that is because I have what is called a perforated septum,” she explained.

As for the origins of the perforation, that is really no mystery.

“That is umm … what you think it’s from,” Paris acknowledged, referring to the very inadvisable snorting of drugs.

“Don’t do drugs, kids,” she quipped.

Paris then … we hesitate to say corrected, but rephrased her counsel: “Or, I mean, do.”

She explained: “Everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life.” That’s fair!

“I’m not going to tell anyone what to do,” Paris affirmed. “But I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life.”

Paris Jackson attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Is surgery an option? Not in this case

Many find that the health cost of chronic drug use haunts them long after they desist. Paris Jackson is not the first and will not be the last.

She explained that her sobriety also presents a hurdle when it comes to mending the perforation.

Speaking to her TikTok followers, Paris explained that she does not “want to get plastic surgery to fix” her nose.

The reason is, of course, because she is “almost six years sober.”

Paris noted: “You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly and I’m just … I don’t wanna f–k with that.”

Paris Jackson attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

If you’re unfamiliar, there are different approached to sobriety.

However, the addiction mechanism that makes someone especially vulnerable to (hypothetically) snorting drugs so much that they do permanent damage to their body simply from the intake of particles can extend to other areas.

Not all addiction is the same. But we all know that there are people who have never tried drugs who become hooked on pain pills after surgery.

Someone who already knows that they are vulnerable to this kind of addiction would want to avoid that when possible.

In Paris’ case, that means living with a little awkwardness in her nose so long as it does not threaten her health. Why? Because the pills that would follow surgery to correct it would threaten her health.

Paris Jackson attends the “Honey Don’t!” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Well, that rules out a spaghetti dinner for the next week

27-year-old Paris Jackson explained how the perforation is a nuisance in her life.

“I’ve been living with this since I was about 20,” she detailed, “and it’s a bitch when you’re in the studio.”

Paris revealed that she can thread a spaghetti noodle through the perforation, as if to floss her nose.

She also demonstrated the sound, a whistling that happens as she breathes through her nose.

Everyone has a moral right to do with their body as they choose. But, if you are considering choosing to snort drugs, you might want to be aware of the risks that you’re taking.