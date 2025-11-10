Elizabeth Johnston & Brice Bolden: MARRIED! ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Stars …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Their wedding ceremony took place in a setting familiar to TLC viewers, with many family involved — including their precious daughter.

Take a look at the photo and hear all of the details of this precious occasion.

On ‘7 Little Johnstons,’ Elizabeth Johnston and Brice Bolden sit and discuss big changes. (Image Credit: YouTube)

7 Little Johnstons stars Elizabeth Johnston and Brice Bolden are married!

The two TLC personalities held a wedding ceremony on Saturday, November 8 at the Johnston family residence in Forsyth, Georgia.

Liz spoke to People about the long-awaited nuptials.

She gushed that the ceremony itself represented “togetherness at the place where it all started.”

Remember, the newlyweds were neighbors — they met because they lived only three houses apart. As Liz reasoned, the house is “where we spent most of our dating life.”

As for the details of the wedding, there are plenty!

Precious daughter Leighton Drew played the role of flower girl.

Jon Mills, Liz’s uncle, officiated the ceremony.

(He also led a unity candle lighting)

The reception included cake, dancing, and series of photos showing off their powerful love story.

Standing side-by-side, Brice Bolden and Elizabeth Johnston tell ‘7 Little Johnstons’ viewers about their secret. (Image Credit: YouTube)

When’s the honeymoon?

As 7 Little Johnstons fans know, Elizabeth Johnston and Brice Bolden are still relatively new parents.

Leighton is barely two (her birthday was November 3) — in her toddler era, not quite preschool aged.

Because of that, Liz understandably isn’t ready to leave their baby for a honeymoon.

So, she and Brice are taking a rain check on that post-wedding getaway.

Liz shared that they’ll take their honeymoon for their “one-year anniversary.” Oh, that’s a fun plan!

Great news! Elizabeth Johnston tells ‘7 Little Johnston’ viewers that she and her man are back together. (Image Credit: YouTube)

For now, Liz and Brice are excited newlyweds and pride themselves on “officially being able to call ourselves a family of three, and being a team.”

(You do not, of course, have to marry to be family — but it adds a nice, official veneer to a relationship anyway)

Leighton will be of average height, not unlike her father, as she does not share her mother’s achondroplasia dwarfism.

Liz does hope to expand their family one day, giving their daughter a younger sibling.

However, for now, they’re holding off — at least until Leighty-Bug is old enough to spend time at school. It’s always smart to not bite off more than you can chew.

On ‘7 Little Johnstons,’ Elizabeth Johnston and Brice Bolden discuss their pregnancy news. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This wedding has been a long time coming

As 7 Little Johnstons viewers are aware, Elizabeth Johnston and Brice Bolden’s love story began in 2019.

The two had met each other by happenstance. (Yet another reason to meet your neighbors, even if you don’t really have to)

Liz and Brice became engaged back in May of this year. They even shared engagement photos from the beach on social media.

TLC viewers have seen the couple’s ups and downs. Just a few years ago, they split — only to get back together, stronger than ever.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!