Guy Fieri Rushed to Hospital Following Incident on Set

Guy Fieri revealed today that he was recently hospitalized following a frightening incident on the set of his Food Network show Flavortown Food Fight.

Fieri says he will be confined to a wheelchair for at least eight weeks as a result of his injuries.

The 57-year-old opened up about this frightening series of events in a new interview with Fox News.

Guy Fieri is interviewed at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Guy Fieri recounts slip and fall that led to gruesome injury

Fieri explained that he “slipped down a set of steps” during filming

The Food Network star explained to Fox News Digital on Monday that “one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold”

The accident resulted in a torn quadricep muscle that required immediate medical attention and will leave Fieri sidelined for several weeks.

“You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded,” Fieri noted.

Guy Fieri attends Michael Rubinâ€™s 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Ever the professional, Fieri’s first thoughts were not for himself but for the 125 people who had gathered on set to film the episode. Fortunately, the show was able to go on.

“We figured out how to pivot through it and to have some creative filming techniques. But it’s been a run,” he said.

Fieri manages a massive empire that encompasses multiple TV shows, restaurants, and retail items, but he’ll be forced to slow down for a few weeks as he recuperates.

“I have to stay off it,” he told Fox News, referring to his leg. “I can’t walk on it for eight weeks.”

Once he’s through with the cast, Fieri will be fitted for a cast and begin the rehabilitation process.

Guy Fieri attends the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

The food icon revealed that he hopes to get to that point “as fast as possible.”

Of course, he won’t be back on his feet in time to whip up this year’s Thanksgiving feast.

Thankfully, Guy’s son Hunter says he’s more than ready to take the reins.

Guy reveals that the 29-year-old — who’s no slouch in the kitchen himself — has texted him that this year’s Turkey Day is his “time to shine.”

We’re sure Guy is eager to get back to managing his many business interests — but in the meantime, it sounds like he’s raised a worthy heir to the Flavor Country empire.

We wish Guy all the best in his recovery, and we will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.