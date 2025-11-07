Chrishell Stause: See Ya! I’m Leaving Selling Sunset!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Chrishell Stause is moving on.

In an interview released on June 7 by the publication Bustle, the veteran reality star said she is walking away from the Netflix series Selling Sunset… and she’s being very candid over the reason why.

“I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially,” the 44-year old says simply, adding:

“I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health.”

To be clear, it’s unknown at the moment whether or not Netflix will even bring back Selling Sunset for future episodes.

The program, centered around the expensive Los Angeles real estate scene, was a mega hit upon its debut and its opening few seasons… but it has lost a great deal of momentum ever since.

“If they do continue, I wish them the best. If they do do another one, by then, I may not watch it. I don’t know. But I have no ill will toward the show,” Stause added.

“The show has given me so many opportunities, and I don’t want to be bitter about it, even though I’m leaving not in the way that I would’ve loved.”

Chrishell continued:

“I think, after so many hours, I felt like, ‘Sit here, get through it. You’re not a quitter, but you never have to do this again.’”

Yes, yes, yes. There’s nothing wrong (and, in fact, a lot right) in being self-aware enough to take a break or to change your life when needed.

Stause was an original cast member when Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix in 2019.

Over the years, folks have seen Chrishell’s highs and lows…. including her well-publicized feud with Christine Quinn and other developments in her personal life — such as finding contentment with her now-husband, G Flip.

In October, Stause sounded very unhappy with the direction of the cast and the show.

“I liked this season. I don’t think I had a hard season. It’s just the way it culminates with the reunion, and how everything landed,” she told the outlet.

“It’s interesting that I went into the season thinking everything was going to be easy. Never say those famous last words.”

Elsewhere in the interview, though, Chrishell appeared to hint at her exit from the show, which has now been confirmed of course.

“The reunion was so brutal. In that moment, I realized I will be done here going forward. I wish everyone the best, but this isn’t the place for me. It felt a little bit like a dog pile,” she said. “I don’t know when they will start filming. I hope they never tell me.”