Shania Twain Divorced After Cheating Scandal: Her Marriage History, Explained

Is Shania Twain divorced?

The country megastar has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity in recent years, and a new generation of fans is curious about her past.

Given how many of her classic ballads touch on the topic of heartbreak, we suppose it’s no surprise that yes, Shania is divorced.

Shania Twain performs during the opening ceremony on Day One of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

And in the style of sad country songs everywhere, her first marriage ended because of an affair.

Shania Twain Divorced Mutt Lange After She Caught Him Cheating

Yes, Shania parted ways with legendary music producer Mutt Lange after she caught him having an affair with her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

Bur Shania had the last laugh, as she’s currently married to Marie-Anne’s former husband, Frederic Thiébaud.

Shania Twain and her husband Frederic Thiebaud attend the “Who you gonna call” photocall during the 16th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 26, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF)

Shania spoke about her divorce during a recent episode of the “Great Company With Jamie Laing” podcast.

“Forgiveness is in the family of letting go. But forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not about forgetting necessarily,” she said.

“It’s about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they’re wrong … Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong,” Shania continued, adding:

“Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It’s his mistake. Not my mistake.”

Shania Twain performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Shania Twain Says She’s Moved On From Painful First Marriage

“So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with. And I don’t know what that is, but it’s not … That’s not my weight,” she continued.

“My father’s a better example, OK, because this is someone that I totally forgive.”

Shania has spoken previously about the abuse she endured as a child and her long journey toward forgiving her stepfather.

Shania Twain attends the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Heart Association)

In an earlier interview on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, Shania said that when they both learned their spouses had cheated, her now-husband handled the news much better than she did.

“He was so thoughtful about it all … It was not cool with him, but he was smarter about it,” she said.

“I was uncontrollably fragile over it, which I had never felt before ever because I thought for once I was stable,” Shania added.

Shania Twain and her husband Frederic Thiebaud attend the “Who you gonna call” photocall during the 16th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 26, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images for ZFF)

“I really believe that I’m safe. So that really devastated me I think more than any other instability I’ve ever felt,” Twain added at the time.

Fortunately, Shania found her happy ending, and she and Frederic are still going strong.

To paraphrase one of Twain’s best-known songs, Frederic is clearly still the one!