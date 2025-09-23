Mike Heslin Cause of Death: Hallmark Star, 35, Allegedly Died When Hotel Staff Refused to …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Last July, Mike Heslin tragically passed away.

The Hallmark actor had been on a birthday trip to Las Vegas when he suffered a medical emergency.

Now, his widower has filed a lawsuit with counts of wrongful death, negligence, and more.

A restaurant allegedly actively interfered with attempts to render aid while Heslin died.

Mike Heslin attends The Ninth House Vip Screening Of “A Christmas To Treasure” at Garry Marshall Theatre on December 06, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for The Ninth House Vip Screening Of “A Christmas To Treasure”)

Actor Mike Heslin passed away in July of 2024

Scotty Dynamo, widow of Hallmark star Mike Heslin, has filed a lawsuit over his husband’s death.

The Daily Mail obtained court documents sharing details about what Dynamo says took place on Heslin’s ill-fated birthday trip to Vegas last year.

In the September 18 filing, he claims that staffers at Javier’s at the Area Hotel had multiple “failures” to provide emergency care, resulting in an “avoidable tragedy.”

According to the documents, Heslin had “exhibited obvious signs of a medical emergency” while at the restaurant on July 2, 2024.

However, the staff of the restaurant allegedly did not help. The filing also accuses them of having “forcefully interfered” when a nearby diner attempted to perform CPR.

There was reportedly an automated external defibrillator on the property.

However, the restaurant allegedly never retrieved one.

Friends and strangers both hoped to help, per the filing

Friends of the late Mike Heslin claim within the legal filing that the restaurant “forcefully removed” them from the resort during the incident.

When they tried to provide aid to their friend, they say, the restaurant “threatened” them “with arrest.”

The lawsuit includes five counts of wrongful death. It also covers loss of consortium, negligence, negligent hiring, retention, training, and supervision. Another count is gross negligence, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Dynamo alleges that Heslin’s tragic death was “a direct and proximate result of Defendants’ acts and omissions” by Javier’s.

He is seeking damages in excess of $30,000, funeral expenses, and punitive damages.

MGM Resorts International claim that Dynamo’s account of what transpired is “not aligned with the facts.”

We will likely have to wait until the company’s own legal filings to see that version of events.

No matter how the lawsuit goes, this is a tragedy.

Clearly, friends and family of Mike Heslin are mourning this senseless tragedy.

We remain heartbroken for his widower.

Whatever uncertainty and injustice may have been at play in Heslin’s passing has likely only prolonged much of the pain.