Billy Joel Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

Billy Joel has been married and divorced multiple times during his lengthy career.

The musician has contributed so much to music over the decades that it is difficult to narrow down his most famous — or most impactful — hits.

He has also fallen in and out of love along the way, made mistakes, had children, and more.

Here’s a history of Joel’s marriages, how they ended, and where things stand today.

Singer Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Billy Joel and Elizabeth Weber married in 1973

Awkwardly, Billy Joel met his first wife when she was married to his music partner. He and Jon Small were a duo, Attila.

The partnership was short-lived.

Joel and Elizabeth Weber Small had an affair.

Eventually, she cut ties with both her husband and her side piece. Later, she would reconcile — with Joel.

Elizabeth Weber attends the “Billy Joel: And So It Goes” Opening Night Premiere at Beacon Theatre on June 04, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Weber and Joel married in 1973.

In addition to becoming his wife, she became his manager.

The marriage would last another five years, give or take.

In July of 1982, she and Billy Joel divorced.

Musician Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, who are now divorced, stand together in New York City in this undated photo. (Photo Credit: Diane Freed/Liaison)

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley married in 1985

In March of 1985, Billy Joel married a woman who likely needs no introduction — the ever-beautiful Christie Brinkley.

On December 29 of that year, they welcomed Alexa Ray Joel, their daughter.

(Her middle name took inspiration from the legendary Ray Charles)

Rock star Billy Joel and his wife, model Brinkley, pose for photographers during a visit to the White House 19 October 1993. (Photo Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

This marriage lasted longer. But, in August of 1994, Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley divorced.

To be blunt, they split due to his alcoholism.

They still remained friends. Not every high-profile celebrity divorce has to end in acrimony, after all.

In fact, Joel is godfather of both Jack and Sailor Brinkley Cook, her youngest children.

Singer Billy Joel and wife Kate Lee arrive at the 27th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala at The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts December 5, 2004. (Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

He married Katie Lee in 2004

Billy Joel married Katie Lee in October of 2004. His third wedding had a substantial age gap, with Joel at 55 and Lee only 23.

Obviously, neither of them were children.

But it must have felt a little odd for the maid of honor — his 18-year-old daughter Alexa Ray — to be only 5 years younger than the bride.

Brinkley also attended her ex-husband’s wedding. The marriage lasted for five years, with Joel and Lee announcing their separation in June of 2009.

Alexis Roderick, Della Joel, Remy Joel, and Billy Joel attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

He married Alexis Roderick in 2015

Joel married for the fourth time on July 4, 2015. This time, he was marrying an equestrian and former executive, Alexis Roderick.

There was again an age gap, with the 33-year-old being half his 66 years.

(She was not half his age when they began their relationship, which was in 2009)

They welcomed daughter Delia Rose Joel in August of 2015. In October of 2017, they welcomed daughter Remy Anne Joel.

To this day, Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick have not divorced.

After a decade of marriage, maybe fourth time’s the charm?