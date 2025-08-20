Jack White Feuds With White House Over Donald Trump’s ‘Disgusting’ Decor

Reading Time: 3 minutes

2025 has been loaded with unexpected celebrity feuds.

But nothing could have prepared us for the randomness of Jack White vs. the White House.

You see, before he became a living rock legend, Jack was an upholsterer and furniture shop owner.

So he has strong feelings about interior design — and it seems he’s not a fan of the “Atlantic City, circa 1978” that Donald Trump has brought to the White House.

Jack White performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Jack White blasts ‘conman’ Trump and ‘disgusting’ White House decor

“Look at how disgusting Trump has transformed the historic White House. It’s now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room,” White recently wrote on Instagram in response to a photo of Trump seated next to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

“Can’t wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he’s almost fully achieved the movie ‘Idiocracy.’ Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes?” he continued.

“A gold plated trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of trump shoes on either side wouldn’t it?”

U.S. President Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump administration enters war of words with Jack White

Never one to pass up the opportunity to hurl insults on social media, White House communications director Steven Cheung gleefully entered the fray.

“Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career,” Cheung wrote on Instagram, according to USA Today.

“It’s apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of ‘The People’s House.'”

Moments ago, White clapped back with an epic tirade that’s sure to trigger another response from the Trump White House:

Jack White attends the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“I was raised to believe that we defeated fascism in World War II and that we would never allow it again in the world,” he wrote, adding:

“I don’t always state publicly my political opinions, and like anyone I don’t always know all of the facts, but when it comes to this man and this administration I’m not going to be like one of the silent minority of 1930’s Germany.

“This man is a danger to not just America but the entire world and that’s not an exaggeration, he’s dismantling democracy and endangering the planet on a daily basis, and we. all. know. it.”

If we had to guess, we’d say this war of words is far from over. We’ll keep you updated as more shots are fired.