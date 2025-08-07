Eva Longoria Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Eva Longoria has been married and divorced over the course of her acting career.

The actress, mother, model, and philanthropist was not always famous. Or lucky in love.

Her husbands have included an alleged cheating athlete, a wealthy businessman, and a fellow actor who tragically died.

Here’s a run-down of her marital history, what went wrong, and where things stand today.

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala at Hotel Don Pepe Gran MeliÃ¡ on July 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Daniel Perez/Getty Images)

Eva Longoria & Tyler Christopher (2002-2004)

In 2000, Eva Longoria appeared on the soap opera, General Hospital.

Though she memorably disparaged soap opera work in recent years, she acted on several earlier in her career.

That role, as “Brenda Barrett Lookalike,” spanned only a single episode. however, it was where Longoria met actor Tyler Christopher.

”The Young and the Restless” actress Eva Longoria and husband Tyler Christopher arrive on May 17, 2002. (Photo Credit: Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)

The two went on to marry in 2002. At this time, she was starring on The Young & The Restless.

In 2004, they divorced with little fanfare. Notably, this was the year that Desperate Housewives began. Her role as Gabrielle Solis catapulted Longoria to stardom.

Tragically, Christopher passed away in 2023 following a lengthy battle with alcoholism and a related brain injury, which in turn preceded a period of homelessness.

Eva Longoria attends the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Eva Longoria & Tony Parker (2007-2010)

In November of 2004, having been fully divorced since January of that year, Eva Longoria met Tony Parker, an athlete playing for a team called the San Antonio Spurs.

Two years later, in November of 2006, the two became engaged. They would go on to marry in 2007.

Following a civil service at city hall, they married in a Catholic wedding on July 7, 2007.

Actress Eva Longoria and Tony Parker pose as they arrive to attend the “Par Coeur Gala” dinner at the Hotel Meurice on September 21, 2009. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

According to Longoria in 2010, she ended up discovering hundreds of texts between Parker and another woman.

(That woman, the world later learned, was allegedly Erin Barry, who was married to Parker’s former teammate at the time)

So, six years after they met, Longoria filed to divorce Parker in November 2010. The contentious divorce involved a battle over jurisdictions, a prenup, and more. However, they managed to finalize the divorce in January of 2011.

Eva Longoria and JosÃ© BastÃ³n during the Haute Living Celebrates Eva Longoria Together With The EBH Group, Aroma 360 And Navier Together With Casa Del Sol Tequila on April 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living)

She married José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón Patiño in 2016

In December of 2015, the several-years-divorced Eva Longoria announced that she and José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón Patiño were engaged.

The Mexican businessman was the president of Televisa, a sprawling media company. As it turns out, they had met on a blind date through a mutual friend, with Bastón having initially not even known who she was. (Incidentally, she is reportedly by far the wealthier partner)

Longoria and Bastón married on May 21, 2016. In 2018, Longoria welcomed their son. As of late 2024, the two divide their time between Mexico and Spain.