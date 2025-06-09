Sly Stone Cause of Death: Music Legend Passes Away at 82

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of music today:

Sly Stone — frontman of the legendary rock group Sly and the Family Stone — has passed away at the age of 82.

News of Stone’s passing comes courtesy of his family, who revealed that the iconic singer was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments.

Musician Sly Stone performs during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival 2010 held at The Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2010 in Indio, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Sly Stone’s family reveals cause of death

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone,” the statement began (per the New York Post).

“After a prolonged battle with [Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease] and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family,” the family continued, adding:

“While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.”

Musician Sly Stone in the audience at the 2009 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons honoring Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Remembering an epic career

Stone’s loved ones proceeded to pay tribute to his epic career, which delivered such hits as “Everyday People” and “Dance to the Music.”

“Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music,” the statement continued.

“His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable.”

It seems that Sly’s illness did not slow his creative output, as the family reports that Stone had recently “completed the screenplay for his life story” and that the future of the project will be “shared with the world in due course.”

US singer Sly Stone performs 19 July 2007 during the Nice Jazz festival in Nice. (ERIC ESTRADE/AFP via Getty Images)

“In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course, which follows a memoir published in 2024,” they said.

The family concluded by expressing gratitude for the “outpouring of love and prayers” they’d received in the final days of his illness.

“We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement concluded. “We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly’s life and his iconic music. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support.”

Our thoughts go out to Sly’s loved ones during this difficult time.

We hope they’re able to take solace in the fact that his music will live on for many years to come.