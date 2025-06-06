Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts to Patrick Schwarzenegger’s ‘The White …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Arnold Schwarzenegger is hyping up Patrick Schwarzenegger for his eye-catching new TV role.

The White Lotus is prestige television. It reminded the world that Jennifer Coolidge is a national treasure.

Patrick was a Season 3 star. He is following in his famous father’s footsteps as an actor.

In fact, he seems to be following pretty closely. Like his dad before him, Patrick stripped down on camera.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Original Series “The White Lotus” Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Patrick Schwarzenegger stripped down on ‘The White Lotus,’ and Arnold couldn’t be prouder

Proud father Arnold Schwarzenegger recently attended the Season 3 premiere event for The White Lotus to cheer on his son, Patrick.

He even took to Instagram to sing the 31-year-old’s praises while teasing fans about what the season has in store.

“What a show!” gushed the legendary actor and former governor. “I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say — the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

“Don’t miss it this Sunday — trust me,” Arnold Schwarzenegger then reminded his followers. The White Lotus Season 3 premiere was last night on HBO. And on the poorly-named Max streaming service.

At the same time, Arnold was reminding followers that he’d engaged in his own nude photoshoot way back in 1970, when he was in his early 20s.

The photo was published by Spy Magazine in 1992 as part of a media manipulation story on how the actor’s management controlled his image.

Remember, this was over 30 years ago. There was an appalling backlash.

But Arnold, then one of the most famous actors on the planet, went on The Oprah Winfrey Show to point out that he felt no shame for posing for his art or anything else.

Like father, like son

In addition to his youthful photo — which featured full frontal nudity — Arnold Schwarzenegger also wore little to no clothing for multiple iconic roles.

From wearing next to nothing as Conan to time-traveling naked in Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, he felt proud to show off his famous body.

And, now, Arnold Schwarzenegger is clearly feeling proud of Patrick for following in his footsteps.

Though, as with many children of any age, his son wouldn’t mind if he said a little less.

As reports highlighted Arnold Schwarzenegger’s comments and him hyping up Patrick’s nude scene, the The White Lotus star took to Twitter to respond.

“Parents,” he wrote, with a pair of facepalming emojis.

His patient embarrassment is endearing and relatable. The tweet is also a reminder that there are downsides to being a nepo baby. Not a lot, but some.

Patrick Schwarzenegger attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Who does Patrick Schwarzenegger play on ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3?

On Season 3 of The White Lotus, Patrick Schwarzenegger portrayed Saxon Ratliff. He was vacationing with his parents (portrayed by Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey) and two younger siblings.

Fittingly, Patrick’s Saxon is already working for the family business. One wonders if it is a coincidence, or if some nepo baby typecasting was in play.

Either way, it’s been an interesting — and eye-catching — season. Of course, it’ll be difficult to top that memorable Season 2 ending.

Regardless of who’s doing it, it’s nice to hear that the series will continue to feature nudity. Years and years of anti-sex sentiment has turned so much of television and film into a weird horniness desert. And The White Lotus is doing their part to set things right.