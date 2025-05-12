Tory Lanez Stabbed In Prison, Rushed to Hospital: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tory Lanez has been hospitalized after reportedly being stabbed in the yard of California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi this morning.

TMZ is reporting that the rapper’s injuries were severe enough that he needed to be transported to an off-site medical facility.

Sources tell the outlet that Lanez is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bakersfield.

Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez is serving a 10-year sentence

Lanez was arrested in 2020 after he allegedly shot then-girlfriend and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

In 2023, he was convicted and sentenced to ten years behind bars.

Unfortunately for Megan, her involvement with Tory didn’t end when he got locked up.

The exes are still doing battle in court, and she claims that he’s been enlisting bloggers and other influencers to damage her reputation.

Tory Lanez

The chain of events that led to today’s stabbing is unclear at this time. The identity of the inmate responsible for the stabbing has not been made public.

Just last week, Lanez posted a photo of himself behind bars and claimed that his new album will be released soon.

TMZ reports that his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Tory Lanez

Lanez is expected to return to prison later today after being treated for his injuries.

Though the rapper has been in prison for nearly two years, he has managed to maintain steady contact with the media, and we expect to know more about the situation very soon.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.