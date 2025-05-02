Kirk Medas: ‘Floribama Shore’ Star ‘Fighting For His Life’ In …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kirk Medas gained fame during his four seasons on MTV’s Floribama Shore.

Now, the former reality star is “fighting for his life” after being hospitalized for a “severe” illness on April 18.

According to a report from the New York Post, Medas is currently hooked up to a ventilator amid his battle with necrotizing pancreatitis.

Kirk Medas’ fight for his life

The Cleveland Clinic describes the disease as a “complication of acute pancreatitis in which part of your pancreas dies.”

Kirk’s costars have been offering updates on his condition, and they’ve made it clear that his chances for recovery remain uncertain.

“The situation is incredibly serious,” Floribama Shore star Aimee Elizabeth Hall wrote on Instagram this week.

Fellow costar Nilsa Prowant revealed that she’s been flying “back and forth to Miami” to visit Medas.

“He is sedated, and this could take some time to heal. We are praying that he has a full recovery, but this process could take some time,” Prowant said.

Kirk Medas during his time on the MTV reality show ‘Floribama Shore.’ (MTV)

“I did fly down there and see him,” Prowant she added during a recent Instagram reel. “It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“His sweet, strong mother has created a GoFundMe to help with the overwhelming expenses,” Hall explained in one recent post. “Please pray for Kirk. Pray for his mother. Pray for his friends. And pray for his castmates—we’re all hurting watching our brother fight this battle.”

Kirk’s career as a beloved TV personality

In addition to his time on Floribama Shore, 33-year-old Medas has appeared on shows like Fear Factor and Wild ‘n Out.

In a 2017 interview with the Post, he recalled how he wound up on MTV.

“My buddy called me and was like, ‘I’m getting interviewed for this TV show, I’m nervous and I need some comfort.’ So I went over to his house and they [the producers] ended up meeting me and they asked if they could interview me,” he told the outlet, adding:

Floribama Shore cast members attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV)

“I ended up making the cut, but I felt bad because [my friend] didn’t.”

In recent years, Medas dropped his hard-partying ways and dedicated himself to pursuing a healthier lifestyle.

“Lost a lot the past year but stayed resilient through it all,” Medas captioned an Instagram reel in March.

“Mind, body, spirit. Changing my lifestyle completely was the start. Putting down the bottle and picking up the Bible was the best thing I [had] ever done. My only regret is not making such changes earlier on in life.”

Our thoughts go out to Kirk and his loved ones during this frightening ordeal.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.