Full House Feud? Jodie Sweetin Gets Candid About Candace Cameron Bure

For many years as co-stars on Full House, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure literally saw eye-to-eye.

But when it comes to certain cultural topics facing society, most notably ongoing LGBTQ+ issues and debates, the actresses most certainly are NOT on the same page.

Bure, for her part, has been labeled a very rude celebrity.

She’s also made it clear she’s against gay marriage.

Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure attend Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries 2019 Winter TCA Tour at Tournament House on February 09, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Simply put, Sweetin does NOT share these views.

But does that mean she hates Bure? That the two are openly feuding? Not talking?

“We’ve always been very different on those things,” Jodie explained on an April 28 episode of The Vault with Monica & Amir podcast. “I think it was just, now all of that sort of comes to the surface.”

For those who need a refresher…

Candace Cameron Bure attends the “Unsung Hero” Nashville World Premiere at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Back when Bure launched her Great American Family network — which the former Hallmark star said aimed to keep “traditional marriage” at its core — Sweetie supported Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa after she called out Candace for her apparent anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs on social media.

“If I can be of service or help with whatever gift I’ve been given of people paying attention,” Sweetin sais, “it is required of me to do something important with that.”

However, the veteran star emphasized this week that she and Bure “never” actually fought over the issue, despite being well aware of where the other one stands.

“We’ve lived very different lifestyles,” Sweetin said on this podcast.

“We just exist in very different worlds. But she is still someone I have known since I was 5 years old. So, it’s like family members where we don’t talk all the time and I know if politics come up it’s not going to go well, but I don’t hate you. I’m not going to not hug you.”

(Getty Images)

In July, Sweetin seemed to throw shade at Bure after the latter expressed disdain for last year’s Olympic opening ceremony because transgender performers were involved.

“I’m also not going to keep my mouth shut,” Sweetin — who portrayed Full House’s Stephanie Tanner alongside Candace’s D.J. Tanner — noted on this new podcast episode.

“That’s how it is. That’s how I look at it. I’ll be nice, but I will not be quiet.”

The Full House family has faced a number of tragedies of late.

Bob Saget passed away in 2022 and Dave Coulier announced last year that he had cancer, although the latest update on the actor is a very positive one.