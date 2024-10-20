Jennifer Lawrence PREGNANT with Baby #2!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Already on top of her professional world, Jennifer Lawrence now has yet another reason to be thankful for a development in her personal life:

The Oscar-winning actress is pregnant!!!!!!

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York on May 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD)

The veteran star herself has not yet announced this blessed nugget of news.

However, the 34-year-old actress flashed her baby bump while out to dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 19, according to the official Vogue Instagram page.

“Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney,” the magazine wrote in the caption of the post, emphasizing that representatives for Lawrence had confirmed the pregnancy to the publication.

The spouses for married in October 2019 are already parents to son Cy (named after American painter Cy Twombly), who they welcomed in February 2022.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood,” Lawrence told after becoming a parent for the first time. “Only because it’s so different for everybody.”

The star has done her best overall, though, to keep her private life just that: private.

“I do my best,” she told Cameron Diaz for Interview Magazine last year when asked about how she protects her son.

“I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi’d, and I was just like, ‘How the f-ck am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?'”

Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the presentation of creations by Christian Dior for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on February 27, 2024. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

The Hunger Games star previously admitted that she faced “mom guilt” for balancing work commitments and parenthood, delving into the scary nature of starting a family.

“Every day of being a mom, I feel awful,” Lawrence said during a June 2022 Actors on Actors chat with Variety.

“I feel guilty. I’m playing with him and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside?’ We’re outside [and I’m like], ‘What if he’s cold? What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?’”

Clearly, it’s all worth it for Lawrence, however.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she added back then.

“Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors.”