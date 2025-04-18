Drew Carey, 66, Spotted on Date with 37-Year-Old OnlyFans Star: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When you’re a contestant on The Price Is Right, it’s generally better to choose a number that’s too low rather than one that’s too high.

And it seems that host Drew Carey might be applying a similar strategy to his dating life!

The 66-year-old TV personality was recently spotted on what appeared to be a date with 37-year-old OnlyFans creator Niki Skyler.

‘Price Is Right’ host showcases new romance?

According to a new report from Page Six, Drew and Niki had lunch at Swingers Diner in Los Angeles on Thursday.

(This was a casual daytime date, so the name of the place likely has more to do with the swing music aesthetic than with the practice of casually swapping sex partners.)

This is not the first time that these two have been spotted together, a fact that’s led many to the conclusion that they’re in a relationship.

But sources close to Carey insist that that’s not the case.

Insiders tell Page Six that Drew and Niki are just “longtime friends.”

One source explains that Carey has “been friends with Skyler for almost 10 years.”

The comment aligns with Drew’s previous revelations about his personal life, which has sadly been marred by tragedy.

Drew Carey continues to mourn former fiancee

Back in 2020, Drew’s former fiancee Amie Harwick was brutally murdered. The exes were broken up at the time of her passing, but insiders say they remained close friends.

In multiple interviews, Carey has spoken openly about his grief over Harwick’s death.

“I have women I go out with and spend time with, but it’s all platonic, and I don’t care about anything else,” the comic explained in a February interview with Us Weekly.

“Amie’s death really affected everything,” he continued, adding:

“I think about her every day. It’s such a loss. Her death still affects me and my ideas about relationships and intimacy.”

Needless to say, it sounds like Drew is still actively processing the death of his fiancee.

It’s not the sort of thing that one ever fully recovers from, and he might never feel ready to enter another committed relationship.

Are he and Niki more than just friends? It’s entirely possible.

But either way, we’re glad to hear that he’s not short on companionship as he continues on his healing journey.