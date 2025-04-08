Angela Deem Claims ’90 Day Fiance’ FRAUD in Michael Ilesanmi Divorce: They …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Angela Deem is claiming that 90 Day Fiance “scripted” at least one scene.

She is also making a number of other allegations in her ongoing divorce war against Michael Ilesanmi.

In February of last year, Michael fled her home. Many 90 Day viewers were cheering for him, after seeing how she treated him.

But it sounds like Angela is claiming — in court documents, no less — that at least part of their relationship was fakery. Does she have evidence to back that up?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Michael Ilesanmi expresses insecurities over Angela Deem’s brazen flirtations with another man. (Image Credit: TLC)

Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are SO over their marriage

90 Day Fiance villain Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are locked in a bitter divorce.

Last summer, Angela filed to annul her marriage.

She alleged that Michael had “fraudulently induced” her “into a marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? keeps bringing back Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, despite outcry from viewers. (Image Credit: TLC)

Later that same summer, Michael — who wants a divorce, not an annulment — denied her accusations.

He does not deny having fled her home in Hazlehurst, Georgia in February of last year.

But he says that this was not due to fraud.

Rather, and to the surprise of very few 90 Day Fiance viewers, he said that he “fled an abusive situation for his own safety.”

In a previously unseen moment from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem physically attacked husband Michael Ilesanmi. This came after she vandalized his car. (Image Credit: TLC)

She claims that they did not consummate their marriage in the US

Michael described Angela as mentally and physically abusive, which is, again, no surprise to anyone who has seen them.

However, In Touch Weekly reports that court documents show Angela’s responses to one of Michael’s own filings.

One eye-catching detail is that Angela denies that she and Michael have “engaged in sexual activity within the United States.”

In a TikTok reveal, Angela Deem shows husband Michael Ilesanmi with her on a bed. The two kiss. Will Angela argue in court that this, too, was the work of reality TV producers? (Image Credit: TikTok)

Michael moved to the US with Angela in late 2023. He fled her home in early 2024.

However, the two had married in early 2020 in Nigeria.

Memorably, Angela’s beloved Donald Trump enacted a ban on Nigerian immigration the same week as their wedding — putting a pause on their plans to live together even before the COVID-19 pandemic caused further delays.

At the behest of his then-future wife, Michael Ilesanmi paraded about in Donald Trump underwear. Years later, Trump’s ban on immigration from Nigeria came the same week as the couple’s wedding. (Image Credit: TLC)

What did production allegedly ‘fake’ about their marriage?

At one point, Angela claims that “TLC production created this product using snippets of other productions.”

It is difficult to confirm whether she is referring to the sexual relationship between Angela and Michael or something else. In Touch Weekly‘s report suggests the former.

She also claims that another on-screen moment “was a TLC scripted scene and [Michael] is acutely aware this was a TLC scripted scene.”

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi seem to joke about their toxic fights. (Image Credit: TLC)

90 Day Fiance very notably does not use a script. Production meddles and prompts, and editors play fast-and-loose with what viewers think happened.

Most accusations of “scripting” either come from fans who do not understand how the show works, or from reality stars who would prefer to disavow things that they said and did on camera.

Does Angela have some sort of evidence to support her claim that what viewers saw, from her sexual relationship with Michael to her mentally and physically abusing him on camera, was fake?

If so, the court would want to see it — and so would viewers.