Angela Deem Claims ’90 Day Fiance’ FRAUD in Michael Ilesanmi Divorce: They …

Angela Deem is claiming that 90 Day Fiance “scripted” at least one scene.
She is also making a number of other allegations in her ongoing divorce war against Michael Ilesanmi.
In February of last year, Michael fled her home. Many 90 Day viewers were cheering for him, after seeing how she treated him.
But it sounds like Angela is claiming — in court documents, no less — that at least part of their relationship was fakery. Does she have evidence to back that up?
Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are SO over their marriage
90 Day Fiance villain Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are locked in a bitter divorce.
Last summer, Angela filed to annul her marriage.
She alleged that Michael had “fraudulently induced” her “into a marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”
Later that same summer, Michael — who wants a divorce, not an annulment — denied her accusations.
He does not deny having fled her home in Hazlehurst, Georgia in February of last year.
But he says that this was not due to fraud.
Rather, and to the surprise of very few 90 Day Fiance viewers, he said that he “fled an abusive situation for his own safety.”
She claims that they did not consummate their marriage in the US
Michael described Angela as mentally and physically abusive, which is, again, no surprise to anyone who has seen them.
However, In Touch Weekly reports that court documents show Angela’s responses to one of Michael’s own filings.
One eye-catching detail is that Angela denies that she and Michael have “engaged in sexual activity within the United States.”
Michael moved to the US with Angela in late 2023. He fled her home in early 2024.
However, the two had married in early 2020 in Nigeria.
Memorably, Angela’s beloved Donald Trump enacted a ban on Nigerian immigration the same week as their wedding — putting a pause on their plans to live together even before the COVID-19 pandemic caused further delays.
What did production allegedly ‘fake’ about their marriage?
At one point, Angela claims that “TLC production created this product using snippets of other productions.”
It is difficult to confirm whether she is referring to the sexual relationship between Angela and Michael or something else. In Touch Weekly‘s report suggests the former.
She also claims that another on-screen moment “was a TLC scripted scene and [Michael] is acutely aware this was a TLC scripted scene.”
90 Day Fiance very notably does not use a script. Production meddles and prompts, and editors play fast-and-loose with what viewers think happened.
Most accusations of “scripting” either come from fans who do not understand how the show works, or from reality stars who would prefer to disavow things that they said and did on camera.
Does Angela have some sort of evidence to support her claim that what viewers saw, from her sexual relationship with Michael to her mentally and physically abusing him on camera, was fake?
If so, the court would want to see it — and so would viewers.